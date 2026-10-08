WCH Founder, Maria Torres Serves As Official Judge For Miss Universe Greece 2026 In Athens

MENAFN - GetNews)"Maha Putri Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura with Giorgos Kouvaris, Tanya Kofinioti and Zois Kolios"Maha Putri Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura (Queen Maria), Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Maguindanao and Founder, President, and Chairman of We Care for Humanity (WCH), served as an official judge for the Miss Universe Greece 2026 grand finale in Athens, offering her personal support to newly crowned queen Olivia Vasilopoulos.

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Athens, Greece - October 08, 2026 - Maha Putri Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura (Queen Maria), Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Maguindanao and Founder, President, and Chairman of We Care for Humanity (WCH) , served as an official distinguished judge for the highly anticipated grand finale of Miss Universe Greece 2026, held in Athens and produced by the prestigious GS Hellas Organization under the leadership of its President and Founder, Mr. Giorgos Kouvaris .

Joining an elite panel composed of prominent Greek personalities, international guests, and celebrated European beauty queens, Maha Putri Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura (Queen Maria) evaluated an inspiring cohort of final delegates competing for the national title. The culmination of the evening saw Olivia Vasilopoulos crowned as Miss Universe Greece 2026, alongside the distinguished 1st Runner-Up and 2nd Runner-Up.

Offering a personal message of support and admiration to the newly crowned queen, Maha Putri Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura (Queen Maria) shared:

"To our new queen, Olivia Vasilopoulos: You hold my full support and highest admiration as you prepare to take the world stage at Miss Universe 2026 in Puerto Rico! I firmly believe in your strength, intelligence, and grace-you have everything it takes to become one of the greatest beauty queens in the history of Greece and the world!"

Representing the Sultanate of Maguindanao on the international stage, Maha Putri Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura (Queen Maria) highlighted the power of cultural diplomacy and advocacy for women's leadership. On behalf of the royal house, her brother, His Majesty Sultan Zulkarnain Mastura Kudarat VI, 26th Supreme Sultan of Maguindanao, conveyed his warmest royal greetings and heartfelt congratulations to the GS Hellas Organization, the newly crowned winners, and all competing participants.

"To me, beauty is not merely visual-it is a purpose-driven platform to amplify voices that need to be heard, inspire compassionate leadership, and drive positive global change," stated Maha Putri Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura (Queen Maria). "When beauty is paired with intellect, grace, and a servant's heart, it becomes an unstoppable catalyst for human empowerment."

The production was widely celebrated for its seamless execution, stage design, and emphasis on Hellenic heritage. Queen Maria commended Mr. Giorgos Kouvaris and the entire GS Hellas team for establishing a world-class standard for national pageantry that prioritizes female leadership, integrity, and cultural pride.

For the historic gala, Mastura wore a bespoke custom creation designed by renowned Greek fashion designer Ms. Elena Tsiklou, marking a celebrated debut in European haute couture. Special recognition was also extended to the production crew, technical team, media outlets, and press photographers whose artistry captured the evening's highlights.

In addition, gratitude was expressed to key organizational figures and hosts, including WCH leadership- Dr. Aikaterini Glykou-Fotinia (WCH Ambassador for Greece & Cyprus) and Ms. Jenny Michalopoulou-Vourexaki (WCH Interim Country Director for Greece)-as well as Zois Kolios and George Kolios for graciously providing delegational accommodation at Kolios Villa in Varkiza during the pageant events, and traveling companion Lola Smollen.

Through these high-level engagements, We Care for Humanity and the Sultanate of Maguindanao continue to foster enduring international partnerships built on mutual respect, cultural exchange, and humanitarian advocacy.

About We Care for Humanity (WCH)

We Care for Humanity (WCH) is an international 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2009 by Maha Putri Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura (Queen Maria), dedicated to fostering a compassionate and sustainable world through direct global charity. Holding special consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), WCH actively promotes human dignity, cultural diplomacy, and global peace across nine core advocacy pillars. Through signature initiatives like Water for Humanity, Education for Humanity, Philantourism, and the World Royal Summit, WCH empowers marginalized communities and turns dialogue into lasting, self-sustaining development.

To learn more about our global mission, visit wecareforhumanity.