Fall Bee Eviction: Local Beekeeper Explains Why Colonies Are Shoving Out The Males

MENAFN - GetNews)"Drones are the male bees in a honeybee colony. Unlike worker bees, they do not collect food or defend the hive, and they do not have a stinger."As temperatures cool and nectar supplies decline across Southern Nevada, honeybee colonies begin removing male bees, known as drones, from their hives

Las Vegas, Nevada - October 08, 2026 - As temperatures cool and nectar supplies decline across Southern Nevada, honeybee colonies begin removing male bees from their hives, a seasonal behavior known as drone eviction. Betsy Lewis, a beekeeper and owner of Vegas Bees, a Las Vegas-based live bee removal and relocation company, says the behavior often prompts questions from residents who notice groups of large bees near homes and yards this time of year.

Drones are the male bees in a honeybee colony. Unlike worker bees, they do not collect food or defend the hive, and they do not have a stinger. When forage becomes scarce in fall, and the weather cools, worker bees stop feeding the drones and push them out so the colony can conserve its food stores for the colder months.

"People often see a cluster of large, slow-moving bees and assume they are dangerous," said Lewis. "Drones cannot sting. They do, however, come from a colony, so a large number of them near a home can indicate that a hive is somewhere nearby." This typically appears during early fall in the Las Vegas area. However, this is happening throughout the northern areas of the country right now.

Signs residents may notice



Drones are larger and stockier than worker bees and have noticeably large eyes.

Evicted drones cannot re-enter the hive and are often seen clustered or on the ground.

A steady flow of bees entering and leaving a wall, eave, meter box, or similar opening can indicate an active colony. Beekeepers advise against spraying a colony, as leftover honeycomb and honey can attract pests and cause damage to a structure.

Residents who see bees entering a structure or are unsure what they are observing can contact a licensed bee removal professional.