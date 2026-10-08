What Is A Reverse Mortgage In Canada? New Guide Answers It Without The Sales Pitch

MENAFN - GetNews) A new guide explains what a reverse mortgage is in Canada, what it is not, and the four facts that settle most of the worry homeowners carry into the conversation.

HAMILTON, Ontario - October 8, 2026 - What is a reverse mortgage in Canada? A new guide answers the question for homeowners aged 55 and over, and for the adult children who usually look it up first.

A reverse mortgage in Canada is a loan for homeowners aged 55 and older that turns part of a home's value into tax-free cash, with no required monthly mortgage payments. The balance is repaid when the home is sold, when the owners move out, or after the last borrower passes away.

The guide concentrates on the four facts that settle most of the worry:

"Almost everything frightening people have read about this product is American. The Canadian version is a different thing with different rules, and that is worth saying plainly," said Richard Hopkins, Mortgage Broker, licence M16000896.

The money is a loan, not income. It is not taxed, and it does not reduce Old Age Security or the Guaranteed Income Supplement. For a retired household living close to the line on income-tested benefits, this is often the decisive point.

The homeowner keeps the house. The borrower stays on title and keeps ownership. The lender does not take the home, and this remains true for as long as the terms of the mortgage are kept, which means keeping property taxes and insurance current and maintaining the property.

There is a floor under the downside. A borrower can never owe more than the home is worth when it is sold, provided the terms are kept. It is typically called the no negative equity guarantee, and every Canadian reverse mortgage lender offers one.

It is not new and it is not fringe. Reverse mortgages have been available in Canada since 1986, and roughly 60,000 Canadian households hold one today.

The guide also states what a reverse mortgage is not. It is not a home equity line of credit, which requires monthly payments and a bank income test. It is not a sale of the home or any share of it. And it is not right for everyone: homeowners planning to sell within a couple of years usually find the one-time set-up costs and early repayment charges make another route cheaper.

How much a homeowner can access depends mainly on age, the home's value and its location. Canadian homeowners typically unlock a fifth to over half of the home's value, with the share rising as the borrower gets older.

The guide is written by Richard Hopkins, a Mortgage Broker (licence M16000896) with Dominion Lending Centres Homestead Financial, an independent Ontario brokerage licensed by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (brokerage licence #11711). It is free to read, with no sign-up, at:

About Dominion Lending Centres Homestead Financial

Dominion Lending Centres Homestead Financial is an independent mortgage brokerage in Hamilton, Ontario, licensed by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (brokerage licence #11711) and in business since 1999. More than 1,200 Ontario families have arranged a mortgage through the brokerage. Independently Owned and Operated. Richard Hopkins, Mortgage Broker (licence M16000896), leads its reverse mortgage practice.