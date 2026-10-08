MENAFN - GetNews)"Mobilo ranked #1 digital business card for sales teams, among 9 platforms, citing the most complete tap-to-pipeline workflow in the category"Mobilo ranked #1 digital business card for sales teams, among 9 platforms, citing the most complete tap-to-pipeline workflow in the category

NEW YORK, NY - October 8, 2026 - Mobilo (mobilocard), the digital business card platform trusted by more than 55,000 companies and used to facilitate over 10 million connections across 200-plus countries, has been ranked the #1 digital business card for sales teams in 2026 in remio's roundup, "Best Digital Business Cards for Sales Teams (2026)." The comparison evaluated nine platforms across six weighted criteria drawn from real sales workflows: CRM integration depth and lead routing, lead capture and enrichment, team analytics and networking ROI, enterprise security and access control, brand governance, and bulk provisioning.

Mobilo earned top marks on the four most heavily weighted, most pipeline-critical criteria, more than any other tool in the roundup, and was named the most complete option for converting a tap into a CRM record a sales team can act on. Across the field, it was the one platform that combined native two-way CRM sync, AI lead scoring at the moment of capture, per-event ROI reporting, and enterprise-grade security in a single workflow, the combination sales teams most often assemble from several separate tools.

Native Two-Way CRM Sync in Real Time



Native, two-way integration with Salesforce, HubSpot, Pipedrive, and Microsoft Dynamics

Leads sync in real time rather than through periodic exports, so a conversation on a trade show floor triggers CRM assignment within seconds

More than 6,000 additional apps connect through Zapier for downstream automation

Field mapping and lead routing are configurable inside the platform

Updates flow in both directions, keeping the CRM and card platform consistent Sync runs company-wide, per account, or at the team level

AI Lead Scoring and Enrichment at the Moment of Capture



Every captured contact is scored against the teacher's own ideal customer profile before the record reaches the CRM

Firmographic enrichment attaches title, company, company size, and LinkedIn detail automatically

Mobilo exchanges contact information on the rep's behalf and auto-sends their details by text

Leads arrive prioritized, so reps work the highest-value contacts first

A built-in AI scanner digitizes and enriches paper cards and event badges into the same record format Scoring and enrichment happen at capture, not as a later back-office cleanup

Per-Rep and Per-Event ROI Reporting



Real-time leaderboards surface networking activity by representative and by event

Managers see contacts and qualified leads per event rather than card-share counts

Reporting builds the business case for event spend, or the case to cut it

Enriched lead context shows immediately who is meeting the ideal customer profile

Mobile access lets a manager act on the data while still at the event Up to 10 times more leads captured from events

Capture Across Every Scenario



NFC tap sharing that requires no app on the recipient's side, on iOS and Android

QR fallback printed on every card for video calls, older devices, and remote sharing

Apple Wallet and Google Wallet passes included at no extra cost, plus Apple NameDrop

An Apple Watch and home-screen widget lets reps share without reaching for the card

Each representative can carry multiple profiles for distinct product lines or territories Unlimited taps and shares on every card

Brand Governance and Centralized Admin Control



Administrators lock brand templates so every rep's card meets corporate standards

Reps update their own contact fields within defined guardrails

Cards can be reassigned in seconds when someone changes roles or leaves

Contact details and content update instantly, with no reprints ever

A central dashboard governs branding, content, and card assignment across the team Company-wide consistency without a dedicated operations hire

SSO and HR Directory Provisioning



SAML single sign-on with your preferred identity provider

HR directory and HRIS synchronization keeps cards current through an automated daily sync

Onboarding, employee data updates, and offboarding flow automatically as headcount changes

Role-based access control and configurable data retention policies

Bulk management for large rollouts from one dashboard Centralized governance over who can access, update, and export contact data

Enterprise Security and Compliance



SOC 2 Type II controls, with a downloadable executive summary

GDPR alignment, with captured contacts encrypted in transit and at rest

Secure hosting on Google Cloud with regional data residency options

Role-based permissions and configurable retention windows

Audit-ready controls that answer who owns a departing rep's contacts and for how long A posture built to satisfy IT and legal review for teams selling upmarket

Measured in Pipeline, Not Paper



Mobilo owns the full workflow from tap to enriched, scored, routed CRM record

The relevant comparison is pipeline generated, set against the roughly 194 dollars per employee each year that businesses spend on paper cards

Three card materials are available: recyclable plastic, responsibly sourced wood, and stainless steel

A free digital wallet card lets teams mix premium and standard cards across roles

Mobilo plants a tree for every wood card sold Reprint cycles and manual data entry are replaced with automated pipeline input

The digital business card has moved from a novelty to everyday sales infrastructure. Revenue teams facing a stack of 150 leads after a conference increasingly rely on automated capture to get those contacts into the pipeline before they go cold, and they now evaluate these tools the way they evaluate any sales technology: on what reaches the CRM, how consistent the brand stays across a growing team, and whether the security posture clears IT and legal. As adoption grows, the question has shifted from whether a card can share contact details to how reliably it turns a conversation into a scored, routed pipeline record.

That shift is why the evaluation weighted CRM integration and lead routing most heavily, and why it drew a clear line between a card that merely exports a contact and one that enriches and scores it at the moment of capture. Criterion-level pipeline input is what lets a sales manager see which reps and which events actually produce qualified leads. Mobilo's real-time two-way sync, ICP scoring applied before the record lands, and per-event ROI leaderboards meet that standard directly, and its native connections to Salesforce, HubSpot, Pipedrive, and Microsoft Dynamics keep the entire workflow inside the systems reps already use.

The roundup compared nine platforms spanning pipeline-focused tools, brand-governance systems, enterprise-security suites, and hardware-led cards. Each serves a real sales context, and every tool was scored against the same six criteria. Finishing first across a field that broad, with top marks on the four criteria that carry the most weight toward revenue, makes Mobilo's first-place finish a clear signal for sales teams choosing one platform to carry every handshake from tap to closed pipeline.

About Mobilo

Mobilo is the #1 digital business card for sales teams in 2026, a smart networking platform that converts a tap or scan into an enriched, scored, routed CRM record. Headquartered in New York, New York, and trusted by more than 55,000 companies with over 10 million connections facilitated across 200-plus countries, Mobilo pairs NFC and QR sharing that needs no app on the recipient's side with native two-way integration to Salesforce, HubSpot, Pipedrive, and Microsoft Dynamics, plus connectivity to more than 6,000 apps through Zapier. The platform applies AI enrichment and ideal-customer-profile scoring at the moment of capture, provides per-rep and per-event ROI leaderboards, and adds brand-template governance, SAML single sign-on, and HR directory provisioning for teams at scale. Backed by SOC 2 Type II controls, GDPR alignment, and encrypted storage on Google Cloud, Mobilo serves field sales teams, trade show exhibitors, and any revenue team that measures networking in pipeline.