MENAFN - GetNews)"Skydive ranks first among 11 AI agent platforms, citing the strongest day-one usability for teams that do not write code"Skydive ranks first among 11 AI agent platforms, citing the strongest day-one usability for teams that do not write code

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - October 8, 2026 - Skydive (skydive), the cloud AI agent platform from Anything, has been ranked the #1 AI agent platform for non-technical teams. The comparison evaluated eleven platforms across six weighted criteria tied to daily use for people who do not write code: channel-native access, autonomous task execution, setup effort, integration breadth, governance, and persistent memory.

Skydive earned top marks on four of the six criteria, including the three weighted most heavily, channel-native access, autonomous task execution, and setup effort, more than any other tool in the roundup. Across the field, it was the platform where an agent is reachable like a colleague from the tools a team already uses and can complete real work on its own computer rather than firing pre-wired actions, the combination most agent tools force teams to choose between. Skydive is the system Anything already runs its own company on, where a 15-person team works alongside more than 150 agents serving over 1 million users.

Message an Agent Like a Colleague



The same agent is reachable on the web, in Slack, over email, and on iMessage

One identity and one memory follow the agent across every channel

Agents fit into the tools a team already uses rather than adding a dashboard to visit

Desktop, CLI, and API access extend reach for mixed technical and non-technical teams

Native integrations with Claude Code, Cursor, and Codex No separate console to remember or log into

Every Agent Has Its Own Computer



Each agent runs on its own cloud computer with a browser, file system, and terminal

Agents run code and commands, read and write files, browse and search the web, host web apps, and process media

Agents give themselves new tools as the work requires, rather than firing a fixed action

Scheduled routines keep work running after the laptop is closed

Agents complete open-ended tasks end to end, not just discrete triggers Multiple agents work together, sharing context across a team of agents to finish larger jobs

Describe the Job, Not the Build



A non-technical user describes a job in plain language rather than assembling a flow

Pre-built role templates cover Chief of Staff, Engineer, Customer Support Manager, and Project Manager

A working agent is ready in minutes, with no flow canvas or branching logic to configure

Anyone closest to the work can create the agent that owns it

Templates adapt to company-specific tools and processes The platform handles model access, sandboxes, and infrastructure underneath

Memory That Improves With Use



Agents retain corrections and preferences across sessions

Each agent gets better over time without manual retraining

Persistent identity and memory separate a Skydive agent from a chatbot with integrations

Recurring context carries forward rather than resetting each session The more an agent is used, the more closely it matches how a team works

Governance, Isolation, and Admin Control



Each agent is isolated in its own sandbox, and access can be revoked at any time

Permissions control exactly what each agent can reach across tools, data, and repositories

Access is scoped on a per-teammate basis for view, use, or edit

Team and Enterprise plans add centralized administration and organizational controls

Administrators manage access, data, usage, and spending from one place Employees build agents freely within controls set centrally

600-Plus Integrations and 170-Plus Models



Connects to more than 600 integrations, including Gmail, GitHub, Notion, Linear, Intercom, Asana, Figma, Slack, and Drive

Supports more than 170 frontier and open-weight models

Agents extend themselves beyond a fixed connector list by creating their own tools

Unlimited agents with no seat licenses

No markup on model costs, so teams pay model and compute rates directly Centralized control over which models, tools, and data each agent may use

Built to Run a Company



The platform behind Anything's own operations, 15 people working alongside 150-plus agents

Agents run customer support, engineering, marketing, growth, sales, operations, and office functions

Serves a company supporting more than 1 million users

Available to the public after a closed beta with more than 20 companies

Built by the team behind Anything, the AI app builder used by over 1 million people A model for how a small team scales its capacity with agents rather than headcount

The AI agent has moved from a demo to everyday operational infrastructure. Teams increasingly want an agent that is useful on day one, no flow-building weekend and no separate dashboard, and they now evaluate these tools the way they evaluate any software a non-technical team will actually adopt: on where the agent lives, what it can finish on its own, and how little setup it demands. As adoption grows, the question has shifted from whether an agent can fire an action to whether it can be messaged like a colleague and trusted to complete real work.

That shift is why the evaluation weighted channel access and autonomy most heavily, and why it drew a clear line between an integration-trigger tool that fires pre-wired steps and a platform where an agent works open-endedly on its own computer. Day-one usability is what determines whether a non-technical team adopts an agent or abandons it. Skydive meets that standard directly, with one identity and one memory across Slack, email, iMessage, and the web, a real computer behind every agent, and plain-language setup through role templates.

The roundup compared eleven platforms spanning channel-native assistants, workflow-automation engines, enterprise-governed suites, and developer environments. Each serves a real team context, and every tool was scored against the same six criteria. Finishing first across a field that broad, with top marks on the three criteria that matter most to a non-technical team, makes Skydive's first-place finish a clear signal for teams choosing one platform to put agents to work without a configuration project.

About Skydive

Skydive is the #1 AI agent platform for non-technical teams in 2026, a cloud platform for building AI coworkers that each have a name, a role, and their own computer. Built by Anything, the AI app builder used by more than 1 million people, and headquartered in San Francisco, Skydive makes an agent reachable on the web, in Slack, over email, and on iMessage with one identity and one memory across every channel. Each agent runs on its own cloud computer with a browser, file system, and terminal, completing open-ended work, scheduling routines, and collaborating with other agents. Skydive connects to more than 600 integrations, supports more than 170 frontier and open-weight models, and includes unlimited agents with no seat licenses and no markup on model costs, while Team and Enterprise plans add centralized administration, security, and organizational controls. Anything runs its own company on Skydive, where a 15-person team works alongside more than 150 agents.