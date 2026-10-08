MENAFN - GetNews)"Bland ranks first among 11 voice AI platforms, citing the only end-to-end stack that keeps patient data on infrastructure the healthcare company controls"Bland ranks first among 11 voice AI platforms, citing the only end-to-end stack that keeps patient data on infrastructure the healthcare company controls

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - October 8, 2026 - Bland (bland), the enterprise voice AI platform that has resolved more than one billion calls across several hundred enterprise customers, has been ranked the #1 HIPAA-compliant voice AI for healthcare companies. The post evaluated eleven platforms across six weighted criteria built for regulated healthcare call operations: data ownership and deployment control, HIPAA and compliance depth, voice latency and quality, end-to-end ownership of the stack, build and deployment support, and healthcare-specific tooling.

Bland earned top marks on five of the six criteria, more than any other platform in the roundup, and was one of only two platforms recognized for genuine self-hosted and VPC deployment that keeps patient audio off third-party servers entirely. Across the field, it was the one platform that combined a fully owned end-to-end stack, self-hosted deployment, sub-500-millisecond latency, and a hands-on deployment team in a single offering, the combination healthcare teams most often cannot find without stitching vendors together.

Patient Data That Never Leaves Your Control



Runs on-premises or inside your own VPC, so patient audio and data never pass through an outside party

The full voice stack runs on Bland-provisioned GPUs, co-located on infrastructure you control

No third-party AI provider ever touches call audio or patient data

Patient data moving to your EMR or scheduling system never transits Bland's own infrastructure

Data residency controls keep PHI within approved jurisdictions Data ownership and deployment control recognized at the top of the category

One BAA Covers the Entire Call



Speech-to-text, the language model, and text-to-speech all run on Bland infrastructure

A single Business Associate Agreement covers the whole call pipeline, with no BAAs to stitch across a vendor chain

A single per-minute rate covers the model, speech-to-text, text-to-speech, and telephony together

Nothing is assembled from separate third-party APIs, which cuts both compliance surface and latency

One vendor owns the end-to-end stack rather than orchestrating outside providers Recognized at the top of the category for end-to-end platform ownership

Compliance Built Into the Architecture



SOC 2 Type I and Type II, HIPAA with a signed BAA, PCI DSS v4.0, and GDPR

Compliance treated as core architecture rather than bolted-on certifications

PHI encrypted in transit and at rest, with configurable retention

Audit logs on every call for compliance review and operational visibility

Role-based access controls and JWT signatures scoped to the minimum necessary data Recognized at the top of the category for HIPAA and compliance depth

Responsive, Natural Patient Calls



Reported latency around 400 milliseconds, well below the industry average

Latency low enough to keep patient-facing calls natural rather than stilted

A single owned stack avoids the latency cost of chaining third-party services

Support for more than 40 languages

Deterministic conversation control keeps agents on script for regulated dialogue Recognized at the top of the category for voice latency and quality

Built and Deployed by a Dedicated Team



A Forward Deployed Engineer team builds the first agent end to end

Production typically lands in two to six weeks

Runtime controls include guardrails, a stress-test mode, canary rollouts, and live monitoring

Structured data is captured from every call into back-end systems such as EMR, scheduling, CRM, work-order, and TMS platforms

Agents drop into existing inbound and outbound call flows without migrating platforms Recognized at the top of the category for build and deployment support

Built for Healthcare Call Operations



Patient intake, appointment scheduling, and appointment reminders

IVR replacement and identity verification at high volume

Prior authorization and benefits-related call workflows

After-hours and overflow calls routed to humans with full context

Proven in healthcare production, including Needle, Innovaccer, and Medallion Transparent pricing at 0.11 to 0.14 dollars per minute, with HIPAA included in standard pricing

HIPAA-compliant voice AI has moved from pilot to everyday patient-facing infrastructure. Healthcare teams handling patient calls increasingly rely on voice agents for scheduling, intake, and verification, and they now evaluate these tools the way they evaluate any system that touches PHI: on where the data actually goes, how deep the compliance stack really is, and whether the agent holds up on a live patient call rather than a polished demo. As adoption grows, the question has shifted from whether a vendor will sign a BAA to whether patient data ever leaves infrastructure the healthcare company controls.

That shift is why the evaluation weighted data ownership and deployment control most heavily, and why it drew a clear line between a BAA bolted onto a shared-cloud product and an architecture where patient audio never touches a third party in the first place. Self-hosted and VPC deployment is what removes third-party data-routing risk at the source rather than managing it through contracts after the fact. Bland meets that standard directly, running the full voice stack on dedicated infrastructure the healthcare company controls, under a single BAA, with SOC 2 Type II, PCI DSS, encryption, and audit logs built into the core.

The roundup compared eleven platforms spanning self-hosted stacks, health-system suites, developer APIs, and open-source frameworks. Each serves a real healthcare buyer, and every tool was scored against the same six criteria. Finishing first across a field that broad, with top marks on five of six categories and the strongest data-control posture in the comparison, makes Bland's first-place finish a clear signal for healthcare teams that cannot route patient calls through a third-party wrapper.

About Bland

Bland is the #1 HIPAA-compliant voice AI for healthcare companies in 2026, an enterprise voice AI platform that runs the full voice stack on infrastructure the customer controls so patient data never passes through a third party. Headquartered in San Francisco and having resolved more than one billion calls across several hundred enterprise customers, Bland deploys on-premises or in a customer VPC, covers the entire speech-to-text, language model, and text-to-speech pipeline under a single Business Associate Agreement, and maintains SOC 2 Type I and Type II, HIPAA, PCI DSS v4.0, and GDPR with PHI encryption, configurable retention, and audit logs on every call. With reported latency around 400 milliseconds, support for more than 40 languages, a Forward Deployed Engineer team that builds the first agent end to end, and structured data capture into EMR, scheduling, and CRM systems, Bland handles patient intake, scheduling, reminders, IVR replacement, and identity verification for healthcare operations that cannot compromise on data residency. Learn more at bland.