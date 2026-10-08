Abu Dhabi Partners With Elon Musk's Company To Explore Underground Transport, Tunnels

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Abu Dhabi has partnered with Elon Musk's The Boring Company to explore underground transport, utility tunnels and other advanced infrastructure solutions across the emirate.

The US-based company is best known for its Loop underground transport system, which uses electric vehicles to carry passengers through tunnels, and has already announced plans for a network in Dubai.

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According to a statement issued on Thursday, the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC) and The Boring Company will assess“advanced underground infrastructure solutions that could strengthen connectivity, reliability, and sustainable urban development”.

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Through an agreement signed during the Liveability and Investment Exhibition (LIVEX 2026) in Abu Dhabi, the two organisations will draw on international expertise to evaluate project feasibility, delivery and operational models, while supporting the development of local capabilities.

This will be supported through“technical and strategic dialogue on underground transportation systems, utility tunnels, and associated infrastructure”.

The agreement is exploratory, with no specific routes, construction timelines or project costs announced.

What is The Boring Company?

Founded by Elon Musk, The Boring Company develops tunnels for transportation, utilities and freight. Its Loop system is designed to transport passengers directly to their destinations in electric vehicles without stopping at intermediate stations.

Its best-known operational project is the Vegas Loop in Las Vegas, where the network connects the Las Vegas Convention Centre with hotels and other destinations. The company is continuing to expand the system with additional stations.

In the UAE, the company is already working with Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Dubai Loop, an underground passenger transport network designed to connect key districts and reduce journey times.

The first phase will involve a 6.4km route with four stations linking Dubai International Financial Centre and Dubai Mall. Precast concrete operations for the project were already underway in July.

As Khaleej Times reported, in September The Boring Company planned to deploy more than 150km of tunnels across the UAE under an accelerated partnership backed by a $3 billion (Dh11 billion) Series D funding round led by UAE and affiliated investment entities.

The funding valued the company at $23 billion. At the time, the company said the agreement was separate from the previously awarded Dubai Loop project.

What officials said

The Abu Dhabi agreement was signed by Maysarah Mahmoud Salim Eid, Director General of ADPIC, and Steve Davis, President of The Boring Company, in the presence of Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT).

Al Shorafa said the partnership reflected Abu Dhabi's ambition to combine long-term planning with innovation and international expertise. "We view advanced technologies not as an end in themselves, but as a means of creating lasting value through enhanced mobility, more efficient use of space, greater capacity to accommodate growth and broader opportunities for people and businesses to thrive."

Eid said the collaboration would help assess the potential role of underground infrastructure in meeting Abu Dhabi's future development needs.

Davis added that Abu Dhabi provided an ideal environment to explore the next generation of underground infrastructure solutions.

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