UAE Decriminalises Attempted Suicide In Crimes And Penalties Law Amendment

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Attempted suicide will no longer be punishable under UAE law, following amendments introduced by the government to the country's Crimes and Penalties Law.

The changes, announced on Thursday, October 8, aim to ensure that people who attempt suicide are treated from a preventive, therapeutic and humanitarian perspective rather than face criminal prosecution.

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The amendment aims at helping reduce the fear of legal accountability and encourage victims of psychological crises to seek help in time. The approach improves the chances of early intervention, provides the care and support needed, and supports suicide prevention efforts.

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The amendment is also aimed at improving the monitoring of such cases and related data, which will help advance preventive and therapeutic programmes.

The changes reflect the UAE's continuous approach to modernising legislation and developing the justice ecosystem in response to societal change. It instils the rule of law, strengthens prevention, protection and care, and maintains a balance between legal deterrence and the preservation of human dignity and the safety of society.

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