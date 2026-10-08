New Zurich research: UAE scores above global average on personal resilience
(MENAFN- Zurich International Life Limited ) UAE ranks among the world's most resilient nations, Zurich study finds
• New global study by Zurich Insurance Group and Zurich International Life Limited, developed in partnership with Oxford research and development partners, covering more than 11,000 respondents across 16 markets, including 973 in the UAE.
• The UAE scores 4.25 on the Personal Resilience Index, above the 4.11 global average, with financial preparedness identified as the sharpest opportunity to strengthen resilience further.
Dubai, UAE, Oct 7, 2026 – Zurich International Life Limited in the Middle East today released the UAE findings of the Personal Resilience Index, a new global study developed in partnership with Oxford Research and Development Partners that surveyed more than 11,000 people across 16 markets, including 973 in the UAE. The country scores 4.25 on the Index, above the 4.11 global average, with confidence, belonging and leadership emerging as the foundation of its resilience.
The study points to a country where resilience is not just an individual trait but is supported by a broader national ecosystem of wellbeing, belonging, and opportunity. The UAE outperforms the global average across all five drivers of resilience, psychological, physical, social, financial, and digital, with physical and social resilience emerging as its strongest areas.
Several findings stand out. 76% of residents say government wellbeing initiatives positively impact their mental health. 79% report a strong sense of belonging, one of the highest levels recorded in the study. 70% believe the next generation is developing the resilience skills it needs for the future. Together, these findings point to a confidence that extends from national leadership to individuals, families, employers and the next generation.
Financial preparedness emerges as the country's clearest opportunity to strengthen resilience further. 16% of UAE residents report they do not have a savings buffer, and income is the sharpest demographic divide in the sample. Middle and higher income workers place greater value on flexible working (41.3%), while lower income workers prioritise job stability and clarity (31.6%). The finding points to the role employers can play in tailoring support to different workforce segments.
Globally, employees with the highest resilience are twice as likely to report good or excellent performance as those with the lowest, underlining the value of the UAE's resilience advantage in the workplace.
Matthew Whitehouse, Head of Corporate Life and Pensions Zurich International Life Limited, said:
Employers are closer to the lives of their people than most institutions and have both responsibility and an incentive to look out for their resilience. The UAE is starting from a great place, and financial preparedness is where employers can turn that resilience into readiness."
The findings align with the UAE's long-standing focus on wellbeing and future readiness, reflected in national initiatives such as the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031, which places quality of life and community resilience at the heart of the country's development.
The full UAE Resilience Story, including deeper analysis of the UAE findings, is available at Financial Resilience in the UAE:
• New global study by Zurich Insurance Group and Zurich International Life Limited, developed in partnership with Oxford research and development partners, covering more than 11,000 respondents across 16 markets, including 973 in the UAE.
• The UAE scores 4.25 on the Personal Resilience Index, above the 4.11 global average, with financial preparedness identified as the sharpest opportunity to strengthen resilience further.
Dubai, UAE, Oct 7, 2026 – Zurich International Life Limited in the Middle East today released the UAE findings of the Personal Resilience Index, a new global study developed in partnership with Oxford Research and Development Partners that surveyed more than 11,000 people across 16 markets, including 973 in the UAE. The country scores 4.25 on the Index, above the 4.11 global average, with confidence, belonging and leadership emerging as the foundation of its resilience.
The study points to a country where resilience is not just an individual trait but is supported by a broader national ecosystem of wellbeing, belonging, and opportunity. The UAE outperforms the global average across all five drivers of resilience, psychological, physical, social, financial, and digital, with physical and social resilience emerging as its strongest areas.
Several findings stand out. 76% of residents say government wellbeing initiatives positively impact their mental health. 79% report a strong sense of belonging, one of the highest levels recorded in the study. 70% believe the next generation is developing the resilience skills it needs for the future. Together, these findings point to a confidence that extends from national leadership to individuals, families, employers and the next generation.
Financial preparedness emerges as the country's clearest opportunity to strengthen resilience further. 16% of UAE residents report they do not have a savings buffer, and income is the sharpest demographic divide in the sample. Middle and higher income workers place greater value on flexible working (41.3%), while lower income workers prioritise job stability and clarity (31.6%). The finding points to the role employers can play in tailoring support to different workforce segments.
Globally, employees with the highest resilience are twice as likely to report good or excellent performance as those with the lowest, underlining the value of the UAE's resilience advantage in the workplace.
Matthew Whitehouse, Head of Corporate Life and Pensions Zurich International Life Limited, said:
Employers are closer to the lives of their people than most institutions and have both responsibility and an incentive to look out for their resilience. The UAE is starting from a great place, and financial preparedness is where employers can turn that resilience into readiness."
The findings align with the UAE's long-standing focus on wellbeing and future readiness, reflected in national initiatives such as the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031, which places quality of life and community resilience at the heart of the country's development.
The full UAE Resilience Story, including deeper analysis of the UAE findings, is available at Financial Resilience in the UAE:
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