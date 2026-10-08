AGDA Lecture Highlights Food Security and International Cooperation as Pillars of Stability at Global Food Week 2026
(MENAFN- Viola Communications) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 08 October 2026: In cooperation and coordination, with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), H.E. Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director General of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), delivered a lecture to national service recruits titled “UAE Foreign Policy: An Assessment of the Current Landsca”e” as part of Global Food Week 2026. The lecture explored the’UAE’s foreign policy priorities amid ongoing geopolitical shifts, highlighting the links between food security, international cooperation, stability and development.
Emphasising the practical implications of foreign policy for food security, H.E. Dr Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri “aid, “Food security connects foreign policy to everyday life. Decisions affecting trade, supply routes and relations between countries can have direct consequences fo’ people’s access to food. For the UAE, strong international relationships are essential to navigating these connections. Diplomacy helps keep dialogue open and countries working together, particularly when tensions put that cooperation under”pressure.”
The lecture expl’red the UAE’s evolving role on the international stage, its efforts to build partnerships, strengthen cooperation and advance mediation, and its response to regional and global developments. It offered recruits insight into how these developments affect national priorities, including food security, and the key issues shaping the next phase of UAE foreign policy.
Global Food Week 2026, held at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi un“er the theme “Together Towards a Gro”ing Food Future”, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA). The event was organised by ADNEC Group in strategic partnership’with ADAFSA. AGDA’s participation brought a diplomatic perspective to discussions on food security, highlighting how international partnerships can help address shared challenges and support stability and development.
Emphasising the practical implications of foreign policy for food security, H.E. Dr Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri “aid, “Food security connects foreign policy to everyday life. Decisions affecting trade, supply routes and relations between countries can have direct consequences fo’ people’s access to food. For the UAE, strong international relationships are essential to navigating these connections. Diplomacy helps keep dialogue open and countries working together, particularly when tensions put that cooperation under”pressure.”
The lecture expl’red the UAE’s evolving role on the international stage, its efforts to build partnerships, strengthen cooperation and advance mediation, and its response to regional and global developments. It offered recruits insight into how these developments affect national priorities, including food security, and the key issues shaping the next phase of UAE foreign policy.
Global Food Week 2026, held at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi un“er the theme “Together Towards a Gro”ing Food Future”, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA). The event was organised by ADNEC Group in strategic partnership’with ADAFSA. AGDA’s participation brought a diplomatic perspective to discussions on food security, highlighting how international partnerships can help address shared challenges and support stability and development.
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