Mumbai's Biggest Garba Festival Is Here; Rangilo Re, Live Now on thumpN
(MENAFN- Value360india) Mumbai, October 08 2026: Rangilo Re, one of Mumbai's biggest indoor Garba festivals, is back for its 8th edition with a nine-night run at NESCO Hall 6, Mumbai, from October 11 to 19. Tickets are up and live on thumpN, India's AI-native platform for live entertainment discovery and ticketing.
Building on the success of its previous 7 editions, which drew large crowds of cultural patrons from across the country, Rangilo Re is set to return for its grandest chapter yet. This year's festival brings together 9 nights of Garba, Dandiya Raas, and Gujarati cultural celebrations, featuring the spellbinding live orchestrations of iconic folk-fusion maestro Parthiv Gohil, known for his work across Gujarati folk, Indian classical, Bollywood, devotional and contemporary music, and for acclaimed films including Devdas and Saawariya, among others.
"Rangilo Re reflects what we at LMG Live aim to create, live experiences that are deeply rooted in culture while continuing to evolve with today’s audiences. Over the years, Rangilo Re has grown into a celebration that brings together music, community and the spirit of Navratri under one roof. As the 8th edition begins, our endeavour is to build on that connection and take the experience to the next level, while staying true to what makes Rangilo Re special. With Parthiv Gohil curating and leading the musical spectacle, we are excited to build an experience that brings the spirit of Garba alive across nine unforgettable nights.,” said Shaju Ignatius, CEO, LMG Live.
“Rangilo Re represents the kind of live experience we believe in building at Laqshya Live Experiences, rooted in culture, but designed with the scale, production and audience experience expected from contemporary live entertainment. As the 8th edition begins, our endeavour is to strengthen what audiences already love about Rangilo Re while continuing to raise the bar on the overall experience. We look forward to welcoming audiences across nine nights of music, Garba and celebration,” said Saurabh Khurana, Director and CEO, Laqshya Live Experiences.
"For a lot of people, Navratri isn't just a festival - it's about memories, family, friends, community and a celebration they look forward to all year," said Varun Khare, CEO, thumpN. "Rangilo Re brings that feeling to life over 9 nights, with an energy that pulls in people across all ages. As the exclusive ticketing partner for this edition, we're focused on making the journey - from discovering the right night to walking into the venue - feel as considered as the celebration itself. That's exactly the kind of moment thumpN is being built for."
The festival will feature an air-conditioned indoor venue, ample parking, plenty of space to dance, festive food and beverages, and a safe, family-friendly environment
Building on the success of its previous 7 editions, which drew large crowds of cultural patrons from across the country, Rangilo Re is set to return for its grandest chapter yet. This year's festival brings together 9 nights of Garba, Dandiya Raas, and Gujarati cultural celebrations, featuring the spellbinding live orchestrations of iconic folk-fusion maestro Parthiv Gohil, known for his work across Gujarati folk, Indian classical, Bollywood, devotional and contemporary music, and for acclaimed films including Devdas and Saawariya, among others.
"Rangilo Re reflects what we at LMG Live aim to create, live experiences that are deeply rooted in culture while continuing to evolve with today’s audiences. Over the years, Rangilo Re has grown into a celebration that brings together music, community and the spirit of Navratri under one roof. As the 8th edition begins, our endeavour is to build on that connection and take the experience to the next level, while staying true to what makes Rangilo Re special. With Parthiv Gohil curating and leading the musical spectacle, we are excited to build an experience that brings the spirit of Garba alive across nine unforgettable nights.,” said Shaju Ignatius, CEO, LMG Live.
“Rangilo Re represents the kind of live experience we believe in building at Laqshya Live Experiences, rooted in culture, but designed with the scale, production and audience experience expected from contemporary live entertainment. As the 8th edition begins, our endeavour is to strengthen what audiences already love about Rangilo Re while continuing to raise the bar on the overall experience. We look forward to welcoming audiences across nine nights of music, Garba and celebration,” said Saurabh Khurana, Director and CEO, Laqshya Live Experiences.
"For a lot of people, Navratri isn't just a festival - it's about memories, family, friends, community and a celebration they look forward to all year," said Varun Khare, CEO, thumpN. "Rangilo Re brings that feeling to life over 9 nights, with an energy that pulls in people across all ages. As the exclusive ticketing partner for this edition, we're focused on making the journey - from discovering the right night to walking into the venue - feel as considered as the celebration itself. That's exactly the kind of moment thumpN is being built for."
The festival will feature an air-conditioned indoor venue, ample parking, plenty of space to dance, festive food and beverages, and a safe, family-friendly environment
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