Golden Chicken Leads a New Wave of Innovation in the Poultry Sector with “MADE READY”
(MENAFN- Treasures Strategic Advisory) Golden Chicken Farms, one of Saudi Arabia’s leading integrated poultry companies, has launched “MADE READY,” introducing a new category to the Saudi market: fresh, chilled chicken that is fully cooked and ready to eat, combining quality, convenience and nutritional value in one product.
The new range was unveiled at the Middle East Poultry Expo 2026 in Riyadh, where it attracted strong interest from exhibitors and visitors. MADE READY responds to the fast pace of modern life in Saudi Arabia, giving consumers a practical way to enjoy the freshness and quality of Golden Chicken without the need to cook.
Eng. Abdulwahed Alobaed, CEO of Golden Chicken Farms, said:
“At Golden Chicken, we believe innovation starts with understanding the evolving needs of our consumers. With MADE READY, we are not simply introducing a new product; we are creating a new category in the Saudi market—one that brings together the quality of fresh chicken, clear nutritional value and the convenience today’s lifestyles demand. Our goal is to make a good choice easier, without compromising on quality or taste.”
All MADE READY products are made from fresh, chilled chicken sourced through Golden Chicken’s integrated production system and are fully cooked to deliver the taste and texture of a freshly prepared meal.
Consumers can choose from chicken breast fillet, thigh fillet and mixed chicken cuts, with distinctive flavours including Smoked Chicken and Mango & Chilli, with additional flavours set to join the range soon.
The products come in microwave-safe trays and require only three minutes of heating before serving, making them an easy option for busy days while retaining the flavour and quality of fresh chicken.
The range is also high in protein and low in carbohydrates and fat, with nutritional values clearly displayed on the packaging. A QR code gives consumers access to a macro calculator, allowing them to identify the option that best fits their daily nutritional needs. This makes MADE READY particularly relevant for active lifestyles, health-conscious consumers and busy families looking for convenient, high-quality meal solutions from a brand they trust.
The launch of MADE READY builds on Golden Chicken’s continued investment in innovation and local production, while supporting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 to strengthen food security and self-sufficiency.
The MADE READY range will initially be available through Golden Chicken’s online store.
The new range was unveiled at the Middle East Poultry Expo 2026 in Riyadh, where it attracted strong interest from exhibitors and visitors. MADE READY responds to the fast pace of modern life in Saudi Arabia, giving consumers a practical way to enjoy the freshness and quality of Golden Chicken without the need to cook.
Eng. Abdulwahed Alobaed, CEO of Golden Chicken Farms, said:
“At Golden Chicken, we believe innovation starts with understanding the evolving needs of our consumers. With MADE READY, we are not simply introducing a new product; we are creating a new category in the Saudi market—one that brings together the quality of fresh chicken, clear nutritional value and the convenience today’s lifestyles demand. Our goal is to make a good choice easier, without compromising on quality or taste.”
All MADE READY products are made from fresh, chilled chicken sourced through Golden Chicken’s integrated production system and are fully cooked to deliver the taste and texture of a freshly prepared meal.
Consumers can choose from chicken breast fillet, thigh fillet and mixed chicken cuts, with distinctive flavours including Smoked Chicken and Mango & Chilli, with additional flavours set to join the range soon.
The products come in microwave-safe trays and require only three minutes of heating before serving, making them an easy option for busy days while retaining the flavour and quality of fresh chicken.
The range is also high in protein and low in carbohydrates and fat, with nutritional values clearly displayed on the packaging. A QR code gives consumers access to a macro calculator, allowing them to identify the option that best fits their daily nutritional needs. This makes MADE READY particularly relevant for active lifestyles, health-conscious consumers and busy families looking for convenient, high-quality meal solutions from a brand they trust.
The launch of MADE READY builds on Golden Chicken’s continued investment in innovation and local production, while supporting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 to strengthen food security and self-sufficiency.
The MADE READY range will initially be available through Golden Chicken’s online store.
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