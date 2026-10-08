Amwaj Development completes first Dubai handover with on-time delivery of Starlight Park
(MENAFN- Publsh) 08 October 2026, Dubai, UAE: Amwaj Development, the Dubai‑based boutique real estate developer known for crafting thoughtfully designed residential communities, has announced the successful handover of Starlight Park in Meydan, completed during the first week of October. The handover marks the company’s first project handover in Dubai and a defining milestone in its growth journey.
The completion underscores Amwaj’s commitment to disciplined execution and its focus on turning development vision into tangible, delivered communities.
As Amwaj’s inaugural Dubai project, Starlight Park played a pivotal role in establishing early buyer confidence. Purchasers placed their trust in the developer not only for its concept and design ambition, but for its ability to deliver — a trust now reinforced through the project’s timely completion.
Located in District 11, Meydan, Starlight Park comprises 172 apartments across four B+G+5+Roof buildings, offering one‑, two‑ and three‑bedroom residences. Designed around family focused, resort‑style living, the community blends contemporary homes with amenities that support wellness, recreation and connection.
Residents benefit from rooftop pools and lounges across all four buildings, an outdoor cinema, fitness, yoga and boxing studios, paddle tennis, children’s play areas, an indoor kids’ club, and a range of community facilities. Homes feature premium kitchen appliances, built‑in TV units and bespoke master‑bedroom wall accents, reflecting Amwaj’s attention to detail and commitment to quality.
Emad Saleh, Founder and Chairman of Amwaj Development, said: “Starlight Park will always hold a special place in Amwaj’s journey because it was our first project. It was where people chose to place their trust in us — not simply based on a concept, but on their belief in our vision and our ability to deliver. Completing the project on time is a meaningful milestone for our team and, most importantly, for the people who chose to call Starlight Park home.”
Murad Saleh, Co‑Founder and CEO of Amwaj Development, added: “Delivery is where a development vision is truly tested. Starlight Park allowed us to translate our approach to design, construction, and development into a completed community, and delivering as per schedule reflects the discipline and coordination behind that process. As we move into the next phase of our Dubai journey, we will carry that same focus on execution into every project we undertake.”
The handover marks the beginning of Amwaj Development’s next chapter in Dubai. With its first project now delivered, the company continues to expand its portfolio across the emirate, building on the experience, trust and momentum established through Starlight Park.
The completion underscores Amwaj’s commitment to disciplined execution and its focus on turning development vision into tangible, delivered communities.
As Amwaj’s inaugural Dubai project, Starlight Park played a pivotal role in establishing early buyer confidence. Purchasers placed their trust in the developer not only for its concept and design ambition, but for its ability to deliver — a trust now reinforced through the project’s timely completion.
Located in District 11, Meydan, Starlight Park comprises 172 apartments across four B+G+5+Roof buildings, offering one‑, two‑ and three‑bedroom residences. Designed around family focused, resort‑style living, the community blends contemporary homes with amenities that support wellness, recreation and connection.
Residents benefit from rooftop pools and lounges across all four buildings, an outdoor cinema, fitness, yoga and boxing studios, paddle tennis, children’s play areas, an indoor kids’ club, and a range of community facilities. Homes feature premium kitchen appliances, built‑in TV units and bespoke master‑bedroom wall accents, reflecting Amwaj’s attention to detail and commitment to quality.
Emad Saleh, Founder and Chairman of Amwaj Development, said: “Starlight Park will always hold a special place in Amwaj’s journey because it was our first project. It was where people chose to place their trust in us — not simply based on a concept, but on their belief in our vision and our ability to deliver. Completing the project on time is a meaningful milestone for our team and, most importantly, for the people who chose to call Starlight Park home.”
Murad Saleh, Co‑Founder and CEO of Amwaj Development, added: “Delivery is where a development vision is truly tested. Starlight Park allowed us to translate our approach to design, construction, and development into a completed community, and delivering as per schedule reflects the discipline and coordination behind that process. As we move into the next phase of our Dubai journey, we will carry that same focus on execution into every project we undertake.”
The handover marks the beginning of Amwaj Development’s next chapter in Dubai. With its first project now delivered, the company continues to expand its portfolio across the emirate, building on the experience, trust and momentum established through Starlight Park.
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