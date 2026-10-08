MBRF to highlight its flagship knowledge initiatives at 78th edition of Frankfurt Book Fair
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, UAE, 8 October 2026- The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) is set to participate in the 78th edition of the Frankfurt Book Fair (Frankfurter Buchmesse), scheduled to be held from 7 to 11 October 2026, in Frankfurt, Germany.
MBRF’s participation in the event reflects its ongoing efforts to strengthen its global presence and expand the reach of its flagship projects and initiatives through leading global platforms dedicated to books, publishing, and knowledge.
MBRF will showcase a selection of its leading knowledge projects and initiatives, including the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award (MBRKA), which recognizes distinguished contributions, innovative achievements, and creative efforts in the fields of knowledge and human development. The winners of the ninth edition of MBRKA will be honored in November.
MBRF will also showcase the Knowledge Summit, its annual global platform that brings together decision-makers, experts, academics, and innovators from across the globe to exchange knowledge and insights as well as explore effective solutions to current and emerging challenges facing societies.
His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, emphasized that the Foundation’s participation in Frankfurt International Book Fair 2026 forms part of its efforts to strengthen its global presence and introduce its initiatives to a wider international audience.
H.E. said: “Our participation in Frankfurt International Book Fair 2026 reflects our commitment to showcasing MBRF’s knowledge projects and initiatives at leading international platforms, while strengthening our partnerships with prominent institutions from around the world. This participation aligns with our vision to support the production and dissemination of knowledge and make it available to diverse communities and audiences. Through our presence at the event, we look forward to sharing our knowledge experience from Dubai with the world, exchanging expertise and ideas, and further solidifying the UAE’s position as a global hub for thought, knowledge, and creativity.”
As part of its participation, MBRF will also present the latest developments of the Digital Knowledge Hub (DKH), one of the largest digital platforms dedicated to preserving and disseminating Arabic content. The DKH currently hosts more than 38 million digital materials and over 2.5 million titles.
MBRF will further highlight its partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) through the Knowledge Project, which seeks to contribute to building knowledge societies and advancing sustainable development across the Arab region and beyond. The project encompasses a range of knowledge products and initiatives, including the Global Knowledge Index (GKI) and the Future Skills Academy.
-Ends-
MBRF’s participation in the event reflects its ongoing efforts to strengthen its global presence and expand the reach of its flagship projects and initiatives through leading global platforms dedicated to books, publishing, and knowledge.
MBRF will showcase a selection of its leading knowledge projects and initiatives, including the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award (MBRKA), which recognizes distinguished contributions, innovative achievements, and creative efforts in the fields of knowledge and human development. The winners of the ninth edition of MBRKA will be honored in November.
MBRF will also showcase the Knowledge Summit, its annual global platform that brings together decision-makers, experts, academics, and innovators from across the globe to exchange knowledge and insights as well as explore effective solutions to current and emerging challenges facing societies.
His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, emphasized that the Foundation’s participation in Frankfurt International Book Fair 2026 forms part of its efforts to strengthen its global presence and introduce its initiatives to a wider international audience.
H.E. said: “Our participation in Frankfurt International Book Fair 2026 reflects our commitment to showcasing MBRF’s knowledge projects and initiatives at leading international platforms, while strengthening our partnerships with prominent institutions from around the world. This participation aligns with our vision to support the production and dissemination of knowledge and make it available to diverse communities and audiences. Through our presence at the event, we look forward to sharing our knowledge experience from Dubai with the world, exchanging expertise and ideas, and further solidifying the UAE’s position as a global hub for thought, knowledge, and creativity.”
As part of its participation, MBRF will also present the latest developments of the Digital Knowledge Hub (DKH), one of the largest digital platforms dedicated to preserving and disseminating Arabic content. The DKH currently hosts more than 38 million digital materials and over 2.5 million titles.
MBRF will further highlight its partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) through the Knowledge Project, which seeks to contribute to building knowledge societies and advancing sustainable development across the Arab region and beyond. The project encompasses a range of knowledge products and initiatives, including the Global Knowledge Index (GKI) and the Future Skills Academy.
-Ends-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment