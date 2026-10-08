Tenable Appoints Industry Veteran Charlie Bell to Board of Directors
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Dubai, UAE - October 8, 2026 — Tenable® Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB), the exposure management company, today announced the appointment of Charlie Bell to its Board of Directors. A seasoned technology executive with nearly four decades of hands-on software engineering and operational leadership, Bell brings deep expertise in building and scaling complex cloud systems to Tenable’s board as the company continues to advance its AI-powered exposure management platform.
Bell’s appointment comes at a crucial inflection point for the enterprise cybersecurity industry. As organizations navigate the convergence of AI integration, cloud infrastructure and an accelerating volume of software vulnerabilities, Bell’s engineering-first perspective and extensive background in cloud-scale product architecture will reinforce Tenable’s strategic direction.
“Charlie Bell is one of the foundational architects of modern cloud computing and enterprise security,” said Mark Thurmond, Co-CEO of Tenable. “His track record of engineering resilient, large-scale software platforms and leading world-class product teams is phenomenal for our business.”
"Charlie brings deep experience leading organizations through major technology shifts, from the rise of cloud computing at massive scale to the security transformations that followed. He'll bring that same judgment to Tenable as we lead the security market into this next era of AI-driven exposure management and proactive risk reduction," said Steve Vintz, Co-CEO of Tenable.
Bell spent over two decades at Amazon Web Services (AWS), playing a central role in building its cloud infrastructure from its inception into a global, multi-billion-dollar business. As a Senior Vice President at AWS, he led core engineering, utility computing and operational teams responsible for scaling cloud platforms used by millions of enterprises worldwide. Most recently, Bell served as Executive Vice President of Security, Compliance, Identity and Management at Microsoft, where he oversaw the company's enterprise security strategy, product engineering and threat intelligence operations.
"Tenable has established itself as the pioneer in exposure management, helping organizations focus on the risks that actually matter before they’re exploited," said Bell. "Throughout my career, I’ve been driven by a conviction that great engineering is the foundation of effective security. Tenable’s vision, backed by its massive data lake and advanced exposure intelligence, positions it uniquely to address the complexities of today’s AI attack surface. I look forward to working alongside the executive leadership team and the board to help guide the company's next phase of engineering-driven growth."
With Bell's appointment, Tenable strengthens its board's technical depth, ensuring the company remains positioned to help global organizations reduce risk across AI, cloud, identity, OT and traditional IT environments.
Bell’s appointment comes at a crucial inflection point for the enterprise cybersecurity industry. As organizations navigate the convergence of AI integration, cloud infrastructure and an accelerating volume of software vulnerabilities, Bell’s engineering-first perspective and extensive background in cloud-scale product architecture will reinforce Tenable’s strategic direction.
“Charlie Bell is one of the foundational architects of modern cloud computing and enterprise security,” said Mark Thurmond, Co-CEO of Tenable. “His track record of engineering resilient, large-scale software platforms and leading world-class product teams is phenomenal for our business.”
"Charlie brings deep experience leading organizations through major technology shifts, from the rise of cloud computing at massive scale to the security transformations that followed. He'll bring that same judgment to Tenable as we lead the security market into this next era of AI-driven exposure management and proactive risk reduction," said Steve Vintz, Co-CEO of Tenable.
Bell spent over two decades at Amazon Web Services (AWS), playing a central role in building its cloud infrastructure from its inception into a global, multi-billion-dollar business. As a Senior Vice President at AWS, he led core engineering, utility computing and operational teams responsible for scaling cloud platforms used by millions of enterprises worldwide. Most recently, Bell served as Executive Vice President of Security, Compliance, Identity and Management at Microsoft, where he oversaw the company's enterprise security strategy, product engineering and threat intelligence operations.
"Tenable has established itself as the pioneer in exposure management, helping organizations focus on the risks that actually matter before they’re exploited," said Bell. "Throughout my career, I’ve been driven by a conviction that great engineering is the foundation of effective security. Tenable’s vision, backed by its massive data lake and advanced exposure intelligence, positions it uniquely to address the complexities of today’s AI attack surface. I look forward to working alongside the executive leadership team and the board to help guide the company's next phase of engineering-driven growth."
With Bell's appointment, Tenable strengthens its board's technical depth, ensuring the company remains positioned to help global organizations reduce risk across AI, cloud, identity, OT and traditional IT environments.
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