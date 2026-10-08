Shiv Nadar University Chennai Hosts Workshop on Digital Financial Literacy and Safer Money Choices for Gen-Z

(MENAFN- dentsu) Mumbai / Chennai, October 8, 2026: Shiv Nadar University Chennai, in collaboration with the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) and the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA), Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, organised a workshop on "Digital Financial Literacy: Gen-Zs as Catalysts for Investor Education and Protection towards Viksit Bharat".



The workshop, conducted at Justice Pratap Singh Auditorium, Shiv Nadar University Chennai, brought together senior policymakers, economists, financial sector experts, and academicians to deliberate on the growing importance of digital financial literacy among Gen-Z and the catalytic role of youth in promoting responsible financial behaviour and investor awareness.



In her welcome address, Dr. Pushpa Trivedi, Senior Professor and Head, Department of Economics, Shiv Nadar University Chennai, highlighted the importance of integrating digital financial literacy into higher education and emphasized the role of universities in equipping youth with practical knowledge and responsible financial habits so that they can navigate an increasingly technology-driven financial environment.



Delivering the inaugural address, Prof. S. K. Bhattacharyya, Founding Vice Chancellor, Shiv Nadar University Chennai, underscored the importance of education, knowledge and innovation in preparing young citizens for the changing financial landscape and further highlighted the need to strengthen financial awareness among students and encourage them to become informed and responsible participants in the digital economy.



Mr. Sumit Garg, CEO, IEPFA, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, in his keynote address highlighted the importance of strengthening investor education and protection in an increasingly digital financial ecosystem. He emphasized that the expansion of digital financial services needs to be accompanied by awareness of investor rights, safe digital practices, financial fraud risks, grievance redressal mechanisms and responsible financial decision-making.



The panel discussion that followed brought together Dr. C. S. Mohapatra (IEPF Chair Professor, NCAER), Lt. Col. Aditya Sinha (General Manager, IEPFA), Mr. Dhanaraj T. (Executive Director, Indian Overseas Bank), Mr. Mathew George (Former Executive Director, United India Insurance Company Ltd.), and Ms. Sujatha Jayaraj (IRAS, Retd., Former Director Finance, Chennai Metro). The panelists discussed India's evolving digital financial ecosystem, the risks of cyber fraud and financial crime, the role of insurance in risk management, and the need for Gen-Z to build sound financial planning habits for long-term wellbeing. The session concluded with an interactive Q&A, where students engaged with speakers on digital transactions, investment awareness, cyber fraud prevention, and investor protection.



The workshop concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. N. Nallusamy, Registrar, Shiv Nadar University, Chennai.



About Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority

The Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA), set up on September 7, 2016, by the Government of India to administer the Investor Education and Protection Fund, is a landmark initiative of the Union Government. The Authority’s mandate is to ensure timely refund of shares, unclaimed dividends, and matured deposits/debentures, among other things, to investors; distribute disgorged amounts to the rightful applicants; promote awareness among investors; and ensure the protection of their interests. These objectives are part of the government’s efforts to make all citizens equal partners in the country’s financial development. Since its inception, the IEPFA has been fulfilling its mandate with dedication. It has held a number of Investor Awareness Programmes aimed at achieving inclusive financial literacy for stakeholders in rural, semi-urban, and urban areas besides enabling the rightful claimants to get their due unclaimed shares, dividends, and debentures speedily.



About National Council of Applied Economic Research

The National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), is India’s oldest and largest independent economic think tank, set up in 1956 to inform policy choices for both the public and private sectors. Over the past 70 years, NCAER has served the nation well with its rich offering of applied policy research, unique data sets, evaluations, and policy inputs to Central and State governments, corporate India, the media, and the citizenry. It is one of a few independent think tanks world-wide that combines rigorous economic analysis and policy outreach with deep data collection capabilities, particularly for large-scale household surveys. IEPFA has established an IEPF Chair on Regulation and a Programme of Economic & Regulatory Research at NCAER on Indian Investor Education, Awareness & Protection, with the objective of pursuing research that will help improve investor education and protection in India, and ultimately the investment climate. The activities of IEPF Chair Unit, which is spearheading this workshop, include, inter-alia, measures to promote investor education and protection through organizing workshops/seminars and pursuing research.



About Shiv Nadar University Chennai

SNU Chennai is established by “Shiv Nadar University Act 2018” by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly to promote, conceptualize and bring about a paradigm shift through the development of outstanding leadership, research, knowledge and ideas for education and allied development sectors. Shiv Nadar University Chennai is part of the Shiv Nadar Foundation that has a legacy of excellence of over 30 years in education with over 40,000 alumni and students. The Department of Economics of Shiv Nadar University Chennai has a unique UG program, viz., B.Sc. Economics (Data Science), wherein it lays a great emphasis on the integration of Economic Theory and Finance with Emerging Quantitative tools of analysis. The University offers a stimulating learning environment, rich in academic resources, research opportunities, and extracurricular activities. It fosters a culture of collaboration, diversity, and inclusion, where students can learn from each other and from the faculty consisting of eminent scholars and practitioners.

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