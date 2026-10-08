UNIQLO Launches New Season Fleece Collection

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) October 8, 2026, Bengaluru - Global apparel retailer UNIQLO today announced its new Fleece campaign, showcasing the warmth, and everyday comfort of UNIQLO’s Fleece. Starring Kriti Sanon and Jasprit Bumrah, the campaign films are rooted in the brand's LifeWear philosophy of creating simple, high-quality clothing that makes everyday life better, highlighting how Fleece adapts naturally to different lifestyles and winter routines.





Kriti Sanon in UNIQLO Fleece

In the campaign, Kriti Sanon is seen wearing a selection of UNIQLO Fleece pieces that reflect her effortless approach to winter dressing. From cozy moments at home to stepping out for the day, the collection brings together softness, warmth and comfort across different occasions. Whether layered with the Fluffy Yarn Fleece Jacket, the Pile Lined Fleece Relaxed Cardigan or the Windproof Fleece Reversible Full-Zip Hoodie, Kriti showcases how Fleece adapts seamlessly to everyday winter life.



Jasprit Bumrah in UNIQLO Fleece

In the campaign, Jasprit Bumrah is seen wearing key pieces from the UNIQLO Fleece collection, highlighting its versatility for a more comfortable, on-the-go lifestyle. Whether spending time outdoors or moving through everyday routines, the collection delivers warmth without compromising comfort. Through styles such as the Fleece Full-Zip Jacket, Bi-Colour Fleece Zip Jacket and Windproof Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie, Jasprit demonstrates how Fleece provides practical comfort for winter's changing moments.

Link to the Campaign Video:



While their routines may differ, both showcase the variety of UNIQLO Fleece and its ability to adapt to the realities of everyday life. From moments of rest and relaxation to busier days on the move, the collection is designed to deliver warmth, comfort and functionality without compromising on style.



Commenting on the collection, Nidhi Rastogi, Marketing Director, UNIQLO India, said:

"With our new Fleece collection, we wanted to further evolve a LifeWear essential that combines warmth, comfort and functionality while fitting naturally into everyday life. Fleece has long been an important part of our LifeWear offering because it delivers on these needs in a simple and accessible way. Our new campaign shows how the collection adapts to different lifestyles and routines, helping people stay comfortable through every part of their day. Through their distinct everyday moments, Jasprit and Kriti bring this versatility to life, reflecting how Fleece seamlessly supports different needs, occasions and ways of living."



Available in a palette spanning natural, olive, navy, off white, dark brown, pink and wine, the collection brings together seasonal colour, texture and functionality across a range of everyday silhouettes.



Explore the complete UNIQLO Fleece collection here:



The campaign will launch across multiple media platforms, including print, digital, outdoor advertising, and In-store promotional materials.

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