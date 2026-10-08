Mashreq Partners with Expo City Dubai to Expand Access to Off-Plan Home Financing

(MENAFN- OMC) Dubai, UAE, 8 October 2026: Mashreq, one of the leading financial institutions in the MENA region, has partnered with Expo City Dubai to provide off-plan home financing options for eligible customers purchasing residences across selected projects under construction within the Expo City Dubai portfolio.

The collaboration between the two entities will give customers access to financing options for approved properties within Expo City Dubai’s growing residential portfolio, which includes more than 3,000 units currently in the development phase. The offering will support customers – both investors and end users – seeking to purchase homes prior to completion of construction, subject to Mashreq’s eligibility criteria, credit approval and applicable terms and conditions.

Mashreq’s new partnership brings together the bank’s extensive home financing expertise and Expo City Dubai’s vision of a connected, sustainable urban community. Residents purchasing properties in one of the projects at Expo City Dubai – the legacy city of the World Expo – will benefit from access to the Dubai Metro, energy-efficient infrastructure, wellness-focused amenities, green spaces, and a diverse range of cultural and lifestyle experiences.

Aladdin Al Deesi, Head of Gold & Distribution at Mashreq, said, “Dubai’s residential market continues to evolve alongside the ambitions of the people who choose to make the city their home, with demand for home finance options rising in parallel. Our partnership with Expo City Dubai reflects our commitment to developing financing solutions that keep pace with these ambitions and this increasing demand, ultimately contributing to the sustainable growth of the real estate sector in the emirate. A testimony to this commitment is the landmark debut of the UAE’s first instant digital pre-approval on home financing options for eligible customers, which further strengthens our digital-first proposition. Expo City Dubai represents a compelling vision for the future of city living, and we are proud to help more customers take advantage of the opportunities it offers.”

Ahmed Al Khatib, Chief Development and Delivery Officer at Expo City Dubai, said, “Expanding access to homeownership is central to Expo City Dubai’s vision of creating a vibrant urban community designed for sustainable living. Our collaboration with Mashreq reflects confidence in our development and combines trusted financial expertise with a shared commitment to Dubai’s growth, empowering residents as their homes in Expo City Dubai – the new centre of Dubai’s future – take shape.”

The partnership builds on Mashreq’s continued development of its home financing proposition and reflects the growing demand for solutions that support customers purchasing properties during the construction phase. It also reinforces the vital importance of collaboration between developers and financial institutions in supporting sustainable residential growth across Dubai.





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