EgyptAir Moves Passenger Experience into the AI Era with Sitecore
(MENAFN- Narrative Shapers) EgyptAir, Egypt’s national airline, has chosen Sitecore’s AI-powered platform to help it transform the digital experiences it delivers to its customers around the world, to support more personalized engagement across channels.
The investment in Sitecore is foundational in EgyptAir’s strategy to expand its fleet by 2035 and support increased passenger travel to Egypt, part of a wider push to support the country’s Vision 2030 and grow its tourism sector.
The airline will be using SitecoreAI, a unified, cloud-native digital experience platform (DXP) that integrates artificial intelligence tools, data, and content management to streamline marketing operations in one place. The platform supports omnichannel personalization, enabling brands to plan, create, personalize, and deliver content across digital channels, from the website to the application, and social media. Agentic AI can help the team to generate content and adapt messaging across different languages and channels and optimize campaign performance.
“We live in a world where our passengers demand real-time information, no matter the channel, and our goal is to ensure that we provide them with this information in a way that feels personal to them,” said Capt. Ahmed Adel, Chairman and CEO of EgyptAir. “SitecoreAI will help us deliver our digital front end, powering the main website, country sites, and app content. We will be, in short, moving the passenger experience into the era of AI, and making their journeys on EgyptAir more enjoyable and engaging.”
The implementation is expected to be led by Arcsen and is part of a wider digital transformation project that the airline has embarked on as it looks to become a pioneer in the wider industry.
“With air travel, experience is everything,” said Dave Tilbury, COO, Sitecore. “We are thrilled to work with EgyptAir to deliver their customers the best that AI-powered digital experiences have to offer – throughout their entire journey. It’s a privilege to contribute to such an integral part of their digital strategy and to help them attract so many new passengers to Egypt in support of the country’s Vision 2030.”
The investment in Sitecore is foundational in EgyptAir’s strategy to expand its fleet by 2035 and support increased passenger travel to Egypt, part of a wider push to support the country’s Vision 2030 and grow its tourism sector.
The airline will be using SitecoreAI, a unified, cloud-native digital experience platform (DXP) that integrates artificial intelligence tools, data, and content management to streamline marketing operations in one place. The platform supports omnichannel personalization, enabling brands to plan, create, personalize, and deliver content across digital channels, from the website to the application, and social media. Agentic AI can help the team to generate content and adapt messaging across different languages and channels and optimize campaign performance.
“We live in a world where our passengers demand real-time information, no matter the channel, and our goal is to ensure that we provide them with this information in a way that feels personal to them,” said Capt. Ahmed Adel, Chairman and CEO of EgyptAir. “SitecoreAI will help us deliver our digital front end, powering the main website, country sites, and app content. We will be, in short, moving the passenger experience into the era of AI, and making their journeys on EgyptAir more enjoyable and engaging.”
The implementation is expected to be led by Arcsen and is part of a wider digital transformation project that the airline has embarked on as it looks to become a pioneer in the wider industry.
“With air travel, experience is everything,” said Dave Tilbury, COO, Sitecore. “We are thrilled to work with EgyptAir to deliver their customers the best that AI-powered digital experiences have to offer – throughout their entire journey. It’s a privilege to contribute to such an integral part of their digital strategy and to help them attract so many new passengers to Egypt in support of the country’s Vision 2030.”
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