MIMI KAKUSHI NAMED THE BEST BAR IN THE MIDDLE EAST FOR A FOURTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR, RANKING NO. 42 IN THE WORLD’S 50 BEST BARS 2026
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Dubai, UAE, Thursday, October 8, 2026 – Mimi Kakushi, Paris Society's award-winning Japanese dining and cocktail concept, has been named The Best Bar in the Middle East for the fourth consecutive year, ranking No. 42 in The 50 Best Bars 2026, announced in Milan on October 7. The recognition marks another milestone for the Dubai-born brand, maintaining its place among the world's 50 leading bars as it celebrates a landmark year of international expansion into Miami and Paros.
Since making its debut on the global ranking in 2022, Mimi Kakushi has established a consistent presence on the international bar stage, earning four consecutive regional titles. In 2026, the brand has also reached a significant turning point in its growth, expanding beyond Dubai for the first time with the opening of Mimi Kakushi Miami at Delano Miami Beach in May, followed by Mimi Kakushi Paros at Luura - Cliff, Paros in Greece in August. The two openings mark the brand's debut in the United States and Europe, bringing its distinctive interpretation of Japanese dining, cocktail culture and 1920s Osaka to three destinations across three continents.
“Mimi Kakushi’s continued global recognition reflects our ambition to build Dubai-born brands with international relevance,” said Rizwan Kassim, Chief Executive Officer of Paris Society. “Our expansion into Miami and Paros marks an important milestone, bringing the brand to new markets while preserving its distinctive identity. This achievement is a testament to Manja Stankovic and the team, whose creativity and consistency remain central to our success.”
From Dubai to the World
Born in Dubai in 2021, Mimi Kakushi takes its creative cue from 1920s Osaka, a period when Japanese tradition encountered a new wave of Western music, cinema, fashion and culture. That dialogue between East and West runs through its food, cocktails, design and music, giving the concept a creative language that has increasingly travelled beyond its original home.
The brand's international expansion accelerated in 2026. Mimi Kakushi Miami opened on 1 May at Delano Miami Beach, marking Paris Society's first restaurant ventures in the United States. Located on the hotel's fourth floor, the indoor-outdoor rooftop restaurant overlooks the Atlantic and reinterprets the brand through Miami's Art Deco and coastal context. Its experience brings together Japanese cuisine, cocktails, music and narrative-led interiors by Pirajean Lees and Elastic Architects.
In August, Mimi Kakushi Paros opened at Luura, Paros, becoming the concept's first European destination. Set above Agia Irini with views across the Aegean towards Antiparos, the restaurant translates the brand's Japanese identity into an entirely outdoor Cycladic setting. Designed by Pirajean Lees, its tiered terraces, open sushi and grill counters, central bar, DJ station and piano create an experience that evolves naturally from sunset into evening.
Together, the openings establish a three-destination footprint across Dubai, Miami and Paros, spanning the Middle East, United States and Europe.
The Bar Programme behind Mimi Kakushi
Mimi Kakushi’s bar programme has become one of the defining pillars of the brand, bringing together technical precision, Japanese cultural references and a strong sense of theatre. Led by Manja Stankovic, Group Beverage Manager at Paris Society, the programme has helped shape Mimi Kakushi’s growing international reputation in the drinks world.
That trajectory has been reflected in The World’s 50 Best Bars rankings, with Mimi Kakushi moving from No.58 in 2022 to No.40 in 2023 and 2024, No.36 in 2025 and No.42 in 2026, while being named Best Bar in the Middle East for four consecutive years.
Among its most recognisable signatures is the Kōri Kakushi Martini, whose name translates as “hidden in ice”. The martini is sealed inside a solid block of ice at -20°C and carved open tableside, creating a service ritual that has become synonymous with Mimi Kakushi’s approach to cocktails: precise, unexpected and highly theatrical.
That same creative language runs through Kintarō, a cocktail menu inspired by Japanese silent-film icon Sessue Hayakawa. Within the collection, the ice-encased martini appears as Nara Nara, evolving the signature presentation within a new cinematic narrative while retaining the technique and sense of occasion that define the programme.
Earlier this year, Stankovic presented the Kintarō programme at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival in collaboration with Campari, bringing Mimi Kakushi’s distinctive relationship between cocktails and cinema to an international audience.
More than a Bar
The latest World’s 50 Best Bars ranking adds to a wider run of recognition for Mimi Kakushi. The original Dubai restaurant is MICHELIN-selected, ranks No.35 on MENA’s 50 Best Restaurants 2026 and received one toque from Gault&Millau UAE 2026.
Together, these accolades underline Mimi Kakushi’s position across both the culinary and drinks worlds, and the growing international reach of a concept that began in Dubai.
Since making its debut on the global ranking in 2022, Mimi Kakushi has established a consistent presence on the international bar stage, earning four consecutive regional titles. In 2026, the brand has also reached a significant turning point in its growth, expanding beyond Dubai for the first time with the opening of Mimi Kakushi Miami at Delano Miami Beach in May, followed by Mimi Kakushi Paros at Luura - Cliff, Paros in Greece in August. The two openings mark the brand's debut in the United States and Europe, bringing its distinctive interpretation of Japanese dining, cocktail culture and 1920s Osaka to three destinations across three continents.
“Mimi Kakushi’s continued global recognition reflects our ambition to build Dubai-born brands with international relevance,” said Rizwan Kassim, Chief Executive Officer of Paris Society. “Our expansion into Miami and Paros marks an important milestone, bringing the brand to new markets while preserving its distinctive identity. This achievement is a testament to Manja Stankovic and the team, whose creativity and consistency remain central to our success.”
From Dubai to the World
Born in Dubai in 2021, Mimi Kakushi takes its creative cue from 1920s Osaka, a period when Japanese tradition encountered a new wave of Western music, cinema, fashion and culture. That dialogue between East and West runs through its food, cocktails, design and music, giving the concept a creative language that has increasingly travelled beyond its original home.
The brand's international expansion accelerated in 2026. Mimi Kakushi Miami opened on 1 May at Delano Miami Beach, marking Paris Society's first restaurant ventures in the United States. Located on the hotel's fourth floor, the indoor-outdoor rooftop restaurant overlooks the Atlantic and reinterprets the brand through Miami's Art Deco and coastal context. Its experience brings together Japanese cuisine, cocktails, music and narrative-led interiors by Pirajean Lees and Elastic Architects.
In August, Mimi Kakushi Paros opened at Luura, Paros, becoming the concept's first European destination. Set above Agia Irini with views across the Aegean towards Antiparos, the restaurant translates the brand's Japanese identity into an entirely outdoor Cycladic setting. Designed by Pirajean Lees, its tiered terraces, open sushi and grill counters, central bar, DJ station and piano create an experience that evolves naturally from sunset into evening.
Together, the openings establish a three-destination footprint across Dubai, Miami and Paros, spanning the Middle East, United States and Europe.
The Bar Programme behind Mimi Kakushi
Mimi Kakushi’s bar programme has become one of the defining pillars of the brand, bringing together technical precision, Japanese cultural references and a strong sense of theatre. Led by Manja Stankovic, Group Beverage Manager at Paris Society, the programme has helped shape Mimi Kakushi’s growing international reputation in the drinks world.
That trajectory has been reflected in The World’s 50 Best Bars rankings, with Mimi Kakushi moving from No.58 in 2022 to No.40 in 2023 and 2024, No.36 in 2025 and No.42 in 2026, while being named Best Bar in the Middle East for four consecutive years.
Among its most recognisable signatures is the Kōri Kakushi Martini, whose name translates as “hidden in ice”. The martini is sealed inside a solid block of ice at -20°C and carved open tableside, creating a service ritual that has become synonymous with Mimi Kakushi’s approach to cocktails: precise, unexpected and highly theatrical.
That same creative language runs through Kintarō, a cocktail menu inspired by Japanese silent-film icon Sessue Hayakawa. Within the collection, the ice-encased martini appears as Nara Nara, evolving the signature presentation within a new cinematic narrative while retaining the technique and sense of occasion that define the programme.
Earlier this year, Stankovic presented the Kintarō programme at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival in collaboration with Campari, bringing Mimi Kakushi’s distinctive relationship between cocktails and cinema to an international audience.
More than a Bar
The latest World’s 50 Best Bars ranking adds to a wider run of recognition for Mimi Kakushi. The original Dubai restaurant is MICHELIN-selected, ranks No.35 on MENA’s 50 Best Restaurants 2026 and received one toque from Gault&Millau UAE 2026.
Together, these accolades underline Mimi Kakushi’s position across both the culinary and drinks worlds, and the growing international reach of a concept that began in Dubai.
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