Riyadh Is Getting Ready for Winter. Here's What's Coming to Riyadh Season 2026
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) As cooler weather begins to arrive in Riyadh, one of the city's most anticipated annual moments is preparing to return. Riyadh Season 2026 will officially begin on October 21, bringing together championships, concerts, performances and entertainment experiences across the city. Now in its seventh edition, the season reflects Riyadh's growing role as a destination for sport, entertainment and culture, with major international events continuing to draw audiences from across Saudi and around the world.
Running under the "Big Time" theme, the season will once again transform the city through a calendar of sporting spectacles, live entertainment, cultural experiences, and immersive attractions. As temperatures ease and outdoor life returns, Riyadh comes alive with the events, dining destinations, and experiences that define the winter calendar.
International Sports Take Center Stage
Sport remains one of the defining pillars of Riyadh Season. This year's program already includes boxing, UFC events, wrestling and Six Kings Slam, continuing the season's focus on major international sporting spectacles.
Among the headline events already confirmed is WWE Crown Jewel, which will take place on November 7 at Riyadh Season Stadium in KAFD. The event will feature Champion versus Champion matches in both the men's and women's divisions, bringing one of WWE's flagship events back to Riyadh.
The calendar extends beyond traditional sporting events. Kings League MENA, the football competition founded by Gerard Piqué, returns to the region for its second season from September 18 to October 30, blending football with live spectacle, innovative rules and fast-paced competition. Riyadh will also host the debut edition of ENC 2026, a new country-based esports competition running from November 2 to November 29.
Riyadh Season will also host the Ethnosport Cultural Festival in November, bringing together participants from multiple countries through traditional sports and cultural experiences, including archery, falconry, wrestling and equestrian events.
Running under the "Big Time" theme, the season will once again transform the city through a calendar of sporting spectacles, live entertainment, cultural experiences, and immersive attractions. As temperatures ease and outdoor life returns, Riyadh comes alive with the events, dining destinations, and experiences that define the winter calendar.
International Sports Take Center Stage
Sport remains one of the defining pillars of Riyadh Season. This year's program already includes boxing, UFC events, wrestling and Six Kings Slam, continuing the season's focus on major international sporting spectacles.
Among the headline events already confirmed is WWE Crown Jewel, which will take place on November 7 at Riyadh Season Stadium in KAFD. The event will feature Champion versus Champion matches in both the men's and women's divisions, bringing one of WWE's flagship events back to Riyadh.
The calendar extends beyond traditional sporting events. Kings League MENA, the football competition founded by Gerard Piqué, returns to the region for its second season from September 18 to October 30, blending football with live spectacle, innovative rules and fast-paced competition. Riyadh will also host the debut edition of ENC 2026, a new country-based esports competition running from November 2 to November 29.
Riyadh Season will also host the Ethnosport Cultural Festival in November, bringing together participants from multiple countries through traditional sports and cultural experiences, including archery, falconry, wrestling and equestrian events.
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