ESR Announces Strategic Expansion into the Middle East
(MENAFN- ipexcellera) DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, 8 October 2026 – ESR today announced its strategic expansion into the Middle East, with plans to establish a long-term logistics real estate and data centres platform across the Gulf Cooperation Council“(…#8221;GCC”).
Initially focused on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates ("UAE"), ESR has identified a pipeline of over 3 million sqm across logistics and digital infrastructure assets, with a potential end value in excess of US$10 billion.
Economic growth, expanding trade corridors, evolving supply chains and rising institutional investment are driving demand for modern logistics and digital infrastructure across the GCC. At the same time, modern institutional-grade logistics facilities remain in short supply, accounting for less than 20% of total stock in the UAE and less than 10% in Saudi Arabia, driving near-full occupancy of Grade A facilities in these markets.
ESR's strategy combines local market knowledge, relationships, and execution capabilities with its development, asset management, and capital formation expertise. The Group benefits from longstanding relationships with leading institutions and stakeholders across the region, including those developed through ESR's shareholder base and broader capital partner network. Drawing on a proven approach that has enabled its growth across multiple markets, ESR is engaging with strategic partners and investors to establish a scalable business across the GCC.
The expansion represents a natural extension of ESR's Asia-Pacific platform and strategy, building on the Group's track record of developing and scaling institutional-grade logistics platforms in high-growth markets. As economic, commercial and supply chain links between Asia and the Middle East continue to strengthen, ESR is well positioned to apply the development capabilities, customer relationships, capital partnerships, and operating expertise that have underpinned its success to support the next phase of growth in the GCC.
Stuart Gibson, Co-founder and Co-CEO, ESR, said, “The GCC presents a compelling opportunity for ESR to bring together our development, fund management, and operating capabilities in a region characterised by economic dynamism, sustained infrastructure investment and resilient long-term fundamentals.
Phil Pearce, President, ESR, said
To support its regional ambitions, ESR has already made senior hires and established an on-the-ground team spanning development, investment, and asset management. The team is leading project origination and delivery, capital deployment, and strategic partnerships across the GCC, with capabilities continuing to expand as the business grows.
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Initially focused on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates ("UAE"), ESR has identified a pipeline of over 3 million sqm across logistics and digital infrastructure assets, with a potential end value in excess of US$10 billion.
Economic growth, expanding trade corridors, evolving supply chains and rising institutional investment are driving demand for modern logistics and digital infrastructure across the GCC. At the same time, modern institutional-grade logistics facilities remain in short supply, accounting for less than 20% of total stock in the UAE and less than 10% in Saudi Arabia, driving near-full occupancy of Grade A facilities in these markets.
ESR's strategy combines local market knowledge, relationships, and execution capabilities with its development, asset management, and capital formation expertise. The Group benefits from longstanding relationships with leading institutions and stakeholders across the region, including those developed through ESR's shareholder base and broader capital partner network. Drawing on a proven approach that has enabled its growth across multiple markets, ESR is engaging with strategic partners and investors to establish a scalable business across the GCC.
The expansion represents a natural extension of ESR's Asia-Pacific platform and strategy, building on the Group's track record of developing and scaling institutional-grade logistics platforms in high-growth markets. As economic, commercial and supply chain links between Asia and the Middle East continue to strengthen, ESR is well positioned to apply the development capabilities, customer relationships, capital partnerships, and operating expertise that have underpinned its success to support the next phase of growth in the GCC.
Stuart Gibson, Co-founder and Co-CEO, ESR, said, “The GCC presents a compelling opportunity for ESR to bring together our development, fund management, and operating capabilities in a region characterised by economic dynamism, sustained infrastructure investment and resilient long-term fundamentals.
Phil Pearce, President, ESR, said
To support its regional ambitions, ESR has already made senior hires and established an on-the-ground team spanning development, investment, and asset management. The team is leading project origination and delivery, capital deployment, and strategic partnerships across the GCC, with capabilities continuing to expand as the business grows.
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