Phoenix Hospitality Group Welcomes Manish Ahluwalia as Group CEO to Lead Its Next Phase of Global Growth
(MENAFN- Evops-PR) Dubai, UAE – 8 October 2026: Phoenix Hospitality Group (PHG), the UAE-born hospitality group with a growing portfolio across hotels, restaurants, nightlife and lifestyle concepts, has appointed Manish Ahluwalia as Group Chief Executive Officer, effective October 2026. Manish Ahluwalia will lead the Group’s growth and global expansion, strengthen its corporate structure, nurture a people-first culture and build a robust pipeline of new opportunities.
Manish Ahluwalia spent more than two decades with IHG Hotels & Resorts, holding senior leadership positions across multiple international markets. His career spans Australia, China, Mauritius, Angola and the United Arab Emirates, encompassing hotel operations, development, asset enhancement, pre-openings, repositioning, brand creation and complex hospitality projects. Across these world-class hotels, he welcomed heads of state, senior government officials, international business delegations and global celebrities, delivering the standard of service and protocol that such guests expect.
On Dubai’s World Islands, Manish Ahluwalia led a six-island, 20-hotel master development, with a remit that extended across the hospitality asset lifecycle, from master planning and concept development through design, construction, branding, operational readiness and commercial launch.
Manish Ahluwalia is known for turning bold ideas into commercially successful, internationally recognised brands. His appointment marks a defining moment for Phoenix Hospitality Group as it evolves from a homegrown UAE group into a platform built to scale globally.
As Group Chief Executive Officer, Manish Ahluwalia will lead Phoenix Hospitality Group’s next phase of development, overseeing its strategic and operational direction while building a more structured and scalable hospitality platform. His mandate includes strengthening the Group’s corporate and operating framework, enhancing the performance and positioning of its existing portfolio, and developing a robust pipeline of opportunities across the Middle East, Africa, Europe and South West Asia through investment, leasing, franchising and strategic partnerships.
Manish Ahluwalia, Group Chief Executive Officer of Phoenix Hospitality Group, said: “We aren’t just scaling across borders—from the Middle East to Africa, Europe and South West Asia—we are engineering the foundation to thrive in them. By pairing disciplined corporate structure and robust operational pipelines with a culture that puts our people first, we are building a truly resilient global legacy.”
Manish Ahluwalia spent more than two decades with IHG Hotels & Resorts, holding senior leadership positions across multiple international markets. His career spans Australia, China, Mauritius, Angola and the United Arab Emirates, encompassing hotel operations, development, asset enhancement, pre-openings, repositioning, brand creation and complex hospitality projects. Across these world-class hotels, he welcomed heads of state, senior government officials, international business delegations and global celebrities, delivering the standard of service and protocol that such guests expect.
On Dubai’s World Islands, Manish Ahluwalia led a six-island, 20-hotel master development, with a remit that extended across the hospitality asset lifecycle, from master planning and concept development through design, construction, branding, operational readiness and commercial launch.
Manish Ahluwalia is known for turning bold ideas into commercially successful, internationally recognised brands. His appointment marks a defining moment for Phoenix Hospitality Group as it evolves from a homegrown UAE group into a platform built to scale globally.
As Group Chief Executive Officer, Manish Ahluwalia will lead Phoenix Hospitality Group’s next phase of development, overseeing its strategic and operational direction while building a more structured and scalable hospitality platform. His mandate includes strengthening the Group’s corporate and operating framework, enhancing the performance and positioning of its existing portfolio, and developing a robust pipeline of opportunities across the Middle East, Africa, Europe and South West Asia through investment, leasing, franchising and strategic partnerships.
Manish Ahluwalia, Group Chief Executive Officer of Phoenix Hospitality Group, said: “We aren’t just scaling across borders—from the Middle East to Africa, Europe and South West Asia—we are engineering the foundation to thrive in them. By pairing disciplined corporate structure and robust operational pipelines with a culture that puts our people first, we are building a truly resilient global legacy.”
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