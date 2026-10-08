Phoenix Mall of the Millennium Brings Pune a Season of Celebration with ‘Phoenix Festival’

(MENAFN- dentsu) Mumbai / Pune, 8th October 2026: This festive season, Phoenix Mall of the Millennium is bringing Pune an extended celebration with the launch of ‘Phoenix Festival’ a 90-day festive calendar bringing together entertainment, fashion, food, shopping, culture and immersive experiences.



The festival kicked off on 4 October with Bollywood actor Wamiqa Gabbi, who joined the mall to mark the beginning of the celebrations. The launch sets the tone for a packed festive season that will continue through Diwali, Christmas and into the New Year.



Designed as more than a series of individual events, Phoenix Festival will bring a new experience to visitors through each phase of the season. From live performances and festive celebrations to shopping moments and large-scale experiences, the festival aims to give visitors something to look forward to throughout the next 90 days.



The October line-up will continue with Rajat Sood, internet sensation and stand-up comedian, taking the stage on 10 October for a live performance. Known for his observational humour and energetic performances, Rajat will bring an evening of comedy and entertainment to the mall.



Adding to the festive spirit, the mall will host three nights of Garba from 16 to 18 October, bringing together music, dance and the vibrant energy of Navratri.



The celebrations will take a fun and spirited turn on 31 October and 1 November with ‘Spooktober’ Fest. The two-day Halloween-inspired celebration will feature beer stations, food, a DJ, live band and entertainment, creating an evening-out experience for visitors.



November will continue the festive mood with Diwali Pahat, bringing the traditional warmth of Diwali to the mall through music, culture and togetherness.



The festive calendar will also feature Black Friday, with a mega sale bringing shoppers a host of offers and promotions, alongside the excitement of one of the biggest shopping moments of the year.



As the year draws to a close, Phoenix Mall of the Millennium will bring the season to a grand finale with Christmas Wonderland. Set to be one of the city’s biggest Christmas celebrations, the experience will transform the mall with festive décor, entertainment and immersive experiences, creating a Christmas destination for families, children, friends and shoppers.



Commenting on the launch, a spokesperson from Phoenix Mall of the Millennium said, “The next 90 days are about bringing people together and creating experiences that they can look forward to throughout the festive season. With Phoenix Festival, we wanted to create a celebration that keeps evolving from entertainment and culture to food, fashion and shopping. We look forward to welcoming Pune to the mall and making this festive season truly memorable.”



With more experiences, activations and celebrations planned across the coming weeks, Phoenix Festival is set to keep the festive spirit alive at Phoenix Mall of the Millennium through the end of the year and into the New Year.

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