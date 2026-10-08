BEYOND JEWELLERY: PIECE OF YOU PARTNERS WITH MEDCARE TO GIFT BREAST SCREENINGS WITH EVERY OCTOBER ORDER
(MENAFN- Catch Communications) Dubai, UAE, October 2026: Piece of You and Medcare have joined forces this October to bring women's health to the forefront. Throughout the month, every Piece of You order will come with a complimentary breast screening at Medcare, offered by Piece of You to its customers, turning a meaningful purchase into a moment of care.
Piece of You and Medcare are working together on a shared message: that looking after your health matters. Under the collaboration, Piece of You is offering its customers a complimentary screening at select Medcare hospitals, making a proactive step towards women's health simple and accessible.
For Medcare, the partnership offers a new way to start a conversation about women's health with customers who may not otherwise be thinking about it.
“Breast Cancer Awareness Month is deeply personal for so many of us. It is a reminder to look after ourselves, to check in on the women we love, and to never underestimate the power of early detection. Through our partnership with Piece of You, we hope to create a meaningful symbol of strength, care and solidarity, while encouraging more open conversations around women’s health,” said Alisha Moopen, CEO and Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare.
For Piece of You, the partnership adds a new dimension to a purchase that is already personal, extending the brand's belief in jewellery with a soul, and jewellery with a purpose.
"At Piece of You, we have always believed that jewellery is more than something you wear. It carries love, memories and meaning. As women, we spend so much of our lives celebrating and caring for the people we love, often forgetting to put ourselves first. This October, we wanted every purchase to carry a purpose beyond jewellery. Through our partnership with Medcare, we hope to give women something truly invaluable: a reminder to prioritise their own health. Because you are just as precious as the people you hold close to your heart," said Amreen Iqbal, Founder & Creative Director, Piece of You.
The complimentary screening, offered by Piece of You, can be availed at Medcare Women and Children Hospital, Medcare Hospitals Sharjah (King Faisal and Sheikh Saqr Streets), and Medcare Royal Special Hospital. Piece of You and Medcare invite women to see every order as more than a purchase. It is a chance to invest in something lasting, and to remember that the most important thing a woman can invest in is herself.
Piece of You and Medcare are working together on a shared message: that looking after your health matters. Under the collaboration, Piece of You is offering its customers a complimentary screening at select Medcare hospitals, making a proactive step towards women's health simple and accessible.
For Medcare, the partnership offers a new way to start a conversation about women's health with customers who may not otherwise be thinking about it.
“Breast Cancer Awareness Month is deeply personal for so many of us. It is a reminder to look after ourselves, to check in on the women we love, and to never underestimate the power of early detection. Through our partnership with Piece of You, we hope to create a meaningful symbol of strength, care and solidarity, while encouraging more open conversations around women’s health,” said Alisha Moopen, CEO and Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare.
For Piece of You, the partnership adds a new dimension to a purchase that is already personal, extending the brand's belief in jewellery with a soul, and jewellery with a purpose.
"At Piece of You, we have always believed that jewellery is more than something you wear. It carries love, memories and meaning. As women, we spend so much of our lives celebrating and caring for the people we love, often forgetting to put ourselves first. This October, we wanted every purchase to carry a purpose beyond jewellery. Through our partnership with Medcare, we hope to give women something truly invaluable: a reminder to prioritise their own health. Because you are just as precious as the people you hold close to your heart," said Amreen Iqbal, Founder & Creative Director, Piece of You.
The complimentary screening, offered by Piece of You, can be availed at Medcare Women and Children Hospital, Medcare Hospitals Sharjah (King Faisal and Sheikh Saqr Streets), and Medcare Royal Special Hospital. Piece of You and Medcare invite women to see every order as more than a purchase. It is a chance to invest in something lasting, and to remember that the most important thing a woman can invest in is herself.
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