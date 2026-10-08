Lucid Opens Middle East’s First Company-Owned Body and Paint Repair Center in Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) New Riyadh facility expands specialized aftersales support for Lucid customers in the Kingdom
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — October 8, 202— — Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), maker of the w’rld’s most advanced software-defined vehicles and technologies, today opened its first company-owned and operated body and paint repair center in the Middle East. Located in Riyadh, the facility expands’Lucid’s aftersales network and strengthens support for customers in Saudi Arabia.
Purpose-built for Lucid vehicles, the center brings together specialized repair capabilities, dedicated body and paint environments, and advanced diagnostic systems. Lucid-trained technicians will work to the’company’s repair standards to preserve ea’h vehicle’s safety, performance, and craftsmanship.
The center compl’ments Lucid’s existing Studios and Service Centers in Riyadh and Jeddah, as well as its mobile service offering. Together, these capabilities are designed to offer customers an enhanced and more convenient ownership experience.
“Expanding our service capabilities in Saudi Arabia is an important step in delivering the quality and ownership experience our c”stomers expect,” said Billy Hayes, Chief Customer “fficer at Lucid. “Our sales and service teams play a critical role in shaping the Lucid experience, and this facility reinforces our long-term commitment to custo”ers in the Kingdom.”
The openi’g also reflects Lucid’s broader commitment to Saudi Arabia. At AMP-2 in King Abdullah Economic City, Lucid is advancing the transition from semi-knockdown assembly toward complete vehicle manufacturing. Lucid was the first global automotive manufacturer to join the Saudi Made program.
Lucid continues to develop Saudi talent across customer service, technical, aftersales, and manufacturing roles. These investments support the growth of local e’pertise and the Kingdom’s ambition under Vision 2030 to build a globally competitive automotive and technology ecosystem.
About Lucid Group
Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) is a technology company creating exceptional mobility experiences through innovation to drive the world forward. Built on Lucid’s proprietary technology and software-defined vehicle architectures, the compa’y’s lineup of award-winning vehicles brings L’ci“’s “Compromise™”othing™” approach to premium segments of the global automotive market. Lucid designs and engineers its products in-house and manufacture at its vertically integrated facilities in Arizona and Saudi Arabia, enabling continuous innovation across vehicles, software, and advanced driver assistance and autonomy-ready capabilities.
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Trademarks
This communication contains trademarks, service marks, trade names, and copyrights of Lucid Group, Inc., its subsidiaries, and other companies, which are the property of their respective owners.
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — October 8, 202— — Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), maker of the w’rld’s most advanced software-defined vehicles and technologies, today opened its first company-owned and operated body and paint repair center in the Middle East. Located in Riyadh, the facility expands’Lucid’s aftersales network and strengthens support for customers in Saudi Arabia.
Purpose-built for Lucid vehicles, the center brings together specialized repair capabilities, dedicated body and paint environments, and advanced diagnostic systems. Lucid-trained technicians will work to the’company’s repair standards to preserve ea’h vehicle’s safety, performance, and craftsmanship.
The center compl’ments Lucid’s existing Studios and Service Centers in Riyadh and Jeddah, as well as its mobile service offering. Together, these capabilities are designed to offer customers an enhanced and more convenient ownership experience.
“Expanding our service capabilities in Saudi Arabia is an important step in delivering the quality and ownership experience our c”stomers expect,” said Billy Hayes, Chief Customer “fficer at Lucid. “Our sales and service teams play a critical role in shaping the Lucid experience, and this facility reinforces our long-term commitment to custo”ers in the Kingdom.”
The openi’g also reflects Lucid’s broader commitment to Saudi Arabia. At AMP-2 in King Abdullah Economic City, Lucid is advancing the transition from semi-knockdown assembly toward complete vehicle manufacturing. Lucid was the first global automotive manufacturer to join the Saudi Made program.
Lucid continues to develop Saudi talent across customer service, technical, aftersales, and manufacturing roles. These investments support the growth of local e’pertise and the Kingdom’s ambition under Vision 2030 to build a globally competitive automotive and technology ecosystem.
About Lucid Group
Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) is a technology company creating exceptional mobility experiences through innovation to drive the world forward. Built on Lucid’s proprietary technology and software-defined vehicle architectures, the compa’y’s lineup of award-winning vehicles brings L’ci“’s “Compromise™”othing™” approach to premium segments of the global automotive market. Lucid designs and engineers its products in-house and manufacture at its vertically integrated facilities in Arizona and Saudi Arabia, enabling continuous innovation across vehicles, software, and advanced driver assistance and autonomy-ready capabilities.
Media Contact
...
...
Trademarks
This communication contains trademarks, service marks, trade names, and copyrights of Lucid Group, Inc., its subsidiaries, and other companies, which are the property of their respective owners.
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