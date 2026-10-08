Citi helps Indian companies raise nearly US$16bn year to date, strong deal flow expected to continue
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru – Citi’s Investment Banking business has supported Indian companies in completing dozens of landmark transactions across mergers and acquisitions (M&A), equity capital markets, and debt capital markets, securing the leading market share in India.
Year to date Citi is ranked top for Investment Banking revenues in data provider Dealogic’s League Table, with a market share of 7% with revenues up close to 100% year on year according to Dealogic data. (Reported Dealogic revenues up from US$29m to US$52m).
Indian companies have continued to expand their international presence and raise cost effective financing to support their growth ambitions, largely across the tech space.
Citi has been at the heart of this trend, leveraging its leading global network to help Indian companies access global capital markets and advise on transformational strategic transactions.
Year to date Citi has raised close to US$16bn for local clients, including landmark financings and has advised on US$36bn of M&A involving key Indian companies. The bank is currently top in Dealogic’s M&A league table with a market share of 28%.
Citi remains committed to helping Indian companies strengthen their international competitiveness amid a complex and evolving business landscape.
“Citi is growing with our clients in India as we deliver the full power of the franchise to clients both locally and across Citi’s global network. India is a key market for Citi globally, home to a range of world class companies who we are supporting both at home and abroad. We have a very strong pipeline of business ahead and we are excited by the growth opportunity with our clients,” said Rahul Saraf, India Head of Investment Banking, Citi.
India IB Revenue by Bank (YTD)
2026 YTD2025 YTD
RankBankNet Revenue USD (m)% ShareRankBankNet Revenue USD (m)% Share
1Citi5271JPMorgan668
2JPMorgan4362Morgan Stanley618
3Kotak Investment Bank3553Kotak Investment Bank324
4HSBC3554Jefferies LLC304
5Jefferies LLC3045Citi294
6Axis Capital Ltd2946HSBC284
7ICICI Securities Ltd2847JM Financial Ltd263
8IIFL Capital Services Ltd2738Standard Chartered Bank233
9Standard Chartered Bank2739Axis Capital Ltd223
10JM Financial Ltd26310ICICI Securities Ltd213
Subtotal33243 Subtotal33943
Total780100 Total796100
[Source: Dealogic]
India M&A Volume by Advisor ex Fairness Opinion (2026 YTD)
RankAll Advisor ex Fairness Opinion (Parent)Deal Value at Announcement USD (m)No.% Share
1Citi36,8101028
2Arpwood Capital Pvt Ltd25,048919
3JPMorgan17,552613
4Goldman Sachs15,052412
5Jefferies LLC14,714411
6Morgan Stanley14,548811
7Rothschild & Co10,84558
8Barclays4,96564
9Ernst & Young4,046343
10Kotak Investment Bank3,532133
Subtotal69,6918253
Total1,30,5711,019100
Year to date Citi is ranked top for Investment Banking revenues in data provider Dealogic’s League Table, with a market share of 7% with revenues up close to 100% year on year according to Dealogic data. (Reported Dealogic revenues up from US$29m to US$52m).
Indian companies have continued to expand their international presence and raise cost effective financing to support their growth ambitions, largely across the tech space.
Citi has been at the heart of this trend, leveraging its leading global network to help Indian companies access global capital markets and advise on transformational strategic transactions.
Year to date Citi has raised close to US$16bn for local clients, including landmark financings and has advised on US$36bn of M&A involving key Indian companies. The bank is currently top in Dealogic’s M&A league table with a market share of 28%.
Citi remains committed to helping Indian companies strengthen their international competitiveness amid a complex and evolving business landscape.
“Citi is growing with our clients in India as we deliver the full power of the franchise to clients both locally and across Citi’s global network. India is a key market for Citi globally, home to a range of world class companies who we are supporting both at home and abroad. We have a very strong pipeline of business ahead and we are excited by the growth opportunity with our clients,” said Rahul Saraf, India Head of Investment Banking, Citi.
India IB Revenue by Bank (YTD)
2026 YTD2025 YTD
RankBankNet Revenue USD (m)% ShareRankBankNet Revenue USD (m)% Share
1Citi5271JPMorgan668
2JPMorgan4362Morgan Stanley618
3Kotak Investment Bank3553Kotak Investment Bank324
4HSBC3554Jefferies LLC304
5Jefferies LLC3045Citi294
6Axis Capital Ltd2946HSBC284
7ICICI Securities Ltd2847JM Financial Ltd263
8IIFL Capital Services Ltd2738Standard Chartered Bank233
9Standard Chartered Bank2739Axis Capital Ltd223
10JM Financial Ltd26310ICICI Securities Ltd213
Subtotal33243 Subtotal33943
Total780100 Total796100
[Source: Dealogic]
India M&A Volume by Advisor ex Fairness Opinion (2026 YTD)
RankAll Advisor ex Fairness Opinion (Parent)Deal Value at Announcement USD (m)No.% Share
1Citi36,8101028
2Arpwood Capital Pvt Ltd25,048919
3JPMorgan17,552613
4Goldman Sachs15,052412
5Jefferies LLC14,714411
6Morgan Stanley14,548811
7Rothschild & Co10,84558
8Barclays4,96564
9Ernst & Young4,046343
10Kotak Investment Bank3,532133
Subtotal69,6918253
Total1,30,5711,019100
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