Computer Numerical Controls Machine Tools Market Size, Forecast, Demand, Opportunities, 2034
|Company
|Value (USD)
|Details
|IPercept
|USD 16.5 Million
|In October 2026, IPercept raised USD 16.5 million in Series A funding to expand its CNC machine monitoring technology across Europe and the U.S. and develop additional industrial intelligence applications.
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|USD 120.0 Million
|In August 2026, Jyoti CNC received approval for approximately USD 120 million capital investment proposal to expand manufacturing capacity and establish backward integrated production for electronic components used in CNC machines.
Demand for High Precision Machining and Adoption of Automated CNC Production Drives Market
Demand for high precision machining is growing as manufacturers need accurate and consistent components. CNC machine tools can deliver precise cuts with repeatable results, making them suitable for automotive, aerospace, and industrial applications.
Adoption of automated CNC production is increasing as manufacturers seek to reduce manual work and improve production efficiency. Automated CNC systems can handle machining tasks with limited operator intervention and maintain consistent output. This helps reduce production time and improve overall productivity.Market Restraints
High Energy Consumption of CNC Machines and Long Downtime During Machine Upgrades Restrain Market Expansion
High energy consumption of CNC machines can increase operating costs for manufacturers, particularly in facilities with large-scale machining operations. Higher energy expenses can reduce production margins and make CNC machine tools less attractive for cost-sensitive manufacturers.
Long downtime during machine upgrades can disrupt production and reduce the operational efficiency of manufacturing facilities. Upgrading CNC machines may require installation of new hardware, software configuration, system testing, and operator training before production can resume. These disruptions make manufacturers more cautious about upgrading existing equipment and restrain market growth.Market Opportunities
Expansion of CNC Machine Tools in Aerospace and Medical Device Manufacturing Offers Growth Opportunities
The need for high-precision components is creating opportunities for CNC machine tool manufacturers to serve aerospace companies and medical device manufacturers. CNC machining can support the production of complex aircraft components, surgical instruments, implants, and precision parts with consistent quality. Revenue can be generated through machine sales, customized equipment, automation solutions, and maintenance contracts, contributing to the CNC machine tools market growth.
Preference for customized industrial components is creating opportunities for CNC machine tool providers to serve small- and medium-sized manufacturers and job shops. Multi-axis machining and flexible production systems can support the manufacturing of low-volume and complex components.Computer Numerical Controls Machine Tools Market Segmentation Analysis By Machine Type
The milling machines segment accounted for a share of 27.8% in 2025, owing to the widespread use for high precision cutting, drilling, and shaping of metal components.
The laser machines segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period, driven by the demand for high speed and precise cutting and processing of complex components.
Request Customization to receive a tailored report.By Machine Configuration
The 3-axis segment accounted for a share of 41.3% in 2025 due to its broad use in standard machining operations and relatively simple programming requirements.
The 5-axis segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, fueled by the demand for complex geometries, tighter tolerances, and reduced machining time.By End User
Automotive accounted for a share of 32.6% in 2025, supported by extensive use of CNC machine tools for producing precision components, engine parts, transmission components, and other automotive parts.
The precision engineering segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, propelled by the demand for high-accuracy machining across complex and customized components. CNC technologies support consistent quality and tight dimensional tolerances in precision engineering applications.
Speak to an Analyst to discuss market opportunities.Computer Numerical Controls Machine Tools Market Regional Outlook Asia Pacific Computer Numerical Controls Machine Tools Market
The Asia Pacific computer numerical controls machine tools market accounted for a share of 41.2% in 2025. The region is also expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period, making it the fastest-growing regionChina Computer Numerical Controls Machine Tools Market
Made in China initiative promotes intelligent manufacturing and advanced production equipment. This strategy encourages the use of automated CNC equipment, high precision machining systems, and digitally connected production lines. The initiative support the demand for industrial automation and factory automation in manufacturing plants.Japan Computer Numerical Controls Machine Tools Market
Society 5.0 promotes the integration of robotics, connected machinery, and data driven manufacturing. This supports adoption of automated CNC production systems for precision machining and factory automation, particularly where manufacturers require consistent tolerances and automated production processes.India Computer Numerical Controls Machine Tools Market
The National Programme on Advanced Manufacturing Technologies promotes the adoption of advanced production technologies and smart manufacturing practices. This push toward automated production, digitally connected machinery, and modern machining capabilities support demand for CNC equipment used in industrial automation
Unlock Regional Insights to access country-level data, & regional trends.North America Computer Numerical Controls Machine Tools Market
The North America computer numerical controls machine tools market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.U.S. Computer Numerical Controls Machine Tools Market
NIST's Manufacturing USA strategic plan prioritizes machining, process measurement and control, robotics, manufacturing systems integration, and factory operations planning. NIST is also developing digital twin frameworks specifically for CNC machine tools to support predictive and autonomous machine tool applications. These initiatives create opportunities for CNC machine tools equipped with real-time monitoring, digital-twin capabilities, automation, and intelligent process-control technologies.Canada Computer Numerical Controls Machine Tools Market
Canada's market is driven by NGen's advanced manufacturing programs, which support digital manufacturing and automation projects. These initiatives encourage manufacturers to integrate connected CNC equipment, automated tooling systems, and real-time production monitoring. This also strengthens the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies.Europe Computer Numerical Controls Machine Tools Market
The Europe computer numerical controls machine tools market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.Germany Computer Numerical Controls Machine Tools Market
Industry 4.0 strategy in Germany promotes digitally connected production and smart manufacturing. This supports wider use of turning centers integrated with automated production systems and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for precise machining, process planning, and production optimization.UK Computer Numerical Controls Machine Tools Market
UK's Advanced Manufacturing Sector Plan committed over USD 4.3 billion over five years to support manufacturers, including funding for R&D and technology adoption, while the Made Smarter Programme provides USD 116 million to help 5,500 SMEs adopt technologies such as robotics, AI, automation, and digital twins. These initiatives create opportunities for CNC machine tools with automated machining, real-time monitoring, digital connectivity, and intelligent process control capabilities.Latin America Computer Numerical Controls Machine Tools Market
Latin America's computer numerical controls machine tools market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Brazil's Rota 2030 industrial policy promotes technological development and modernization in the automotive manufacturing sector. This supports demand for CNC machining centers and advanced metal cutting equipment used for precision production of automotive components. Mexico's National Program for Industry 4.0 and Digital Transformation supports greater use of automated machining technologies, strengthening demand for CNC machining centers.Middle East & Africa Computer Numerical Controls Machine Tools Market
Middle East & Africa's computer numerical controls machine tools market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Operation 300bn, the UAE's industrial strategy that promotes advanced manufacturing and technology adoption. This supports greater use of CNC machine tools for precision production, automated machining, and modernization of manufacturing facilities. South African Automotive Masterplan (SAAM) 2021–2035 promotes manufacturing capability, localization, and technological upgrading in the automotive sector.Competitive Landscape
The computer numerical controls machine tools market competitive landscape is highly fragmented, with established CNC machine manufacturers, precision machining equipment providers, and advanced manufacturing technology providers. Key players such as FANUC, DMG MORI, Makino Milling Machine, Okuma Corporation, and Yamazaki Mazak are estimated to account for 30–35% of the global computer numerical controls machine tools market share.
Established players compete mainly through multi-axis CNC systems, automation capabilities, and machine tool performance. Emerging and regional players in the computer numerical controls machine tools market ecosystem focus on specialized CNC solutions and automated machining technologies.List of Key and Emerging Players in Computer Numerical Controls Machine Tools Market
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FANUC Corporation
DMG MORI Co., Ltd.
Makino Milling Machine Co., Ltd.
Okuma Corporation
Yamazaki Mazak Corporation
Haas Automation, Inc.
AMADA Co., Ltd.
JTEKT Corporation
Hurco Companies, Inc.
TRUMPF Group
Komatsu NTC Ltd.
Mitsui Seiki Kogyo Co., Ltd.
INDEX-Werke GmbH & Co. KG
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd.
ANCA Pty Ltd.
September 2026: Siemens launched the“Meet at the Machine” initiative with machine builders and automation partners to integrate CNC machines, software, and automation for faster production preparation and higher productivity.
January 2026: DMG MORI introduced the second generation DMU 65 H monoBLOCK 5-axis horizontal machining center with integrated automation, connectivity, and digital tools for precision manufacturing.Report Scope
|Market Metric
|Details & Data (2025-2034)
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 27.10 Billion
|Market Size in 2026
|USD 28.73 Billion
|Market Size in 2034
|USD 45.78 Billion
|CAGR
|6.00% (2026-2034)
|Base Year for Estimation
|2025
|Historical Data
|2022-2024
|Forecast Period
|2026-2034
|Study Period
|2025-2034
|Dominant Region
|Asia Pacific
|Fastest Growing Region
|Asia Pacific
|Key Market Players
|FANUC Corporation, DMG MORI Co., Ltd., Makino Milling Machine Co., Ltd., Okuma Corporation, Yamazaki Mazak Corporation
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends
|Segments Covered
|By Machine Type, By Machine Configuration, By End-user
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM
|Countries Covered
|US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia
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