Plasmapheresis Machines Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, 2034

The global plasmapheresis machines market size was valued at USD 1.61 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 1.74 billion in 2026 to USD 3.17 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2034. North America dominated the plasmapheresis machines market with a market share of 38.6% in 2025.

Plasmapheresis machines are medical devices used to separate plasma from blood while returning blood cells to the patient. The process helps remove harmful antibodies, abnormal proteins, toxins, or other unwanted substances from the bloodstream. These machines are commonly used in therapeutic plasma exchange for treating certain autoimmune, neurological, hematological, and kidney-related disorders, as well as other conditions requiring blood plasma removal.

2025 Market Size: USD 1.61 Billion 2026 Market Size: USD 1.74 Billion 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 3.17 Billion Forecast Period: 2026-2034 Base Year: 2025 Market CAGR (2026-2034): 7.8%

Largest Regional Market (2025): North America North America Market Share (2025): 38.6% Fastest-Growing Region: Asia-Pacific Asia-Pacific CAGR (2026-2034): 9.6%

By Collection Type Leading Segment: Plasma Collection System Market Share in 2025: 61.5% By Technology Fastest-Growing Segment: Membrane Filtration-Based Plasmapheresis CAGR: 8.4% (2026-2034) By Application Leading Segment: Plasma Donation Market Share in 2025: 46.1% By End-User Fastest-Growing Segment: Home Care Settings CAGR: 8.9% (2026-2034)

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Membrane Filtration Systems Improve Controlled Plasma Separation

Plasmapheresis machines market analysis shows that the need for automated and controlled plasma collection is shifting equipment toward membrane-based separation systems that process whole blood while returning concentrated cellular components to the donor. In January 2025, the FDA cleared Fresenius Kabi's Aurora Xi software update for a system that uses membrane filtration and supports automated plasma collection volumes of up to 1,098 mL of plasma product per donation. This transition improves collection control while supporting higher-volume plasma processing in donor centers.

Single-Use Disposable Sets Strengthen Infection-Control Practices

Infection-control requirements are shifting plasmapheresis equipment toward single-use processing sets that provide a sterile fluid path for each procedure. In March 2026, the FDA cleared the Plasmacell-C Disposable Set for plasma collection by membrane filtration, with the set consisting of a separation device, reservoir, tubing, and connectors and sterilized by radiation. This transition reduces the need for reusable blood-contact components while supporting standardized and controlled plasma collection workflows.

Autoimmune and Neurological Disorder Prevalence and Hospital Apheresis Expansion Drive Market

A growing burden of autoimmune and neurological disorders increases the need for therapeutic plasma exchange in hospitals and specialized treatment centers. Conditions such as Guillain-Barré syndrome and myasthenia gravis commonly require plasma exchange to remove disease-causing antibodies from circulation. A 2025 study from a tertiary hospital in western India reported that neurological conditions accounted for 76.9% of patients receiving therapeutic plasma exchange, with Guillain-Barré syndrome as the leading indication. This expanding clinical application strengthens demand for plasmapheresis machines.

Expansion of specialized apheresis services increases the installed base of equipment required for therapeutic plasma exchange and other blood-component procedures. Hospitals with dedicated transfusion medicine and apheresis units can provide treatment closer to patients while supporting repeated procedures for complex conditions. A 2025 clinical report from Jehangir Hospital in Pune documented 152 therapeutic plasma exchange procedures performed using an apheresis machine, illustrating the application within tertiary-care settings. This broader clinical infrastructure supports equipment procurement and strengthens the market for plasmapheresis machines.

High Plasmapheresis Costs and Apheresis Specialist Shortages Restrain Market Expansion

High equipment, maintenance, and servicing costs can make plasmapheresis machines difficult to procure for smaller hospitals and healthcare facilities. Limited budgets can delay equipment purchases and restrict the development of new apheresis units. Higher ownership costs therefore slow adoption and limit market expansion across cost-sensitive healthcare systems.

Limited availability of professionals trained in apheresis procedures can restrict hospitals from operating plasmapheresis services at full capacity. Specialized training requirements can increase staffing challenges and make new service units more difficult to establish. This workforce gap can reduce equipment utilization and slow the expansion of therapeutic plasma exchange services.

Plasmapheresis Expansion in Emerging Markets and Critical Care Applications Offer Growth Opportunities

Medical-device manufacturers, private hospitals, and apheresis service providers can expand plasmapheresis capabilities in underserved healthcare markets where specialized treatment access remains limited. New hospital installations, equipment sales, service contracts, and operator-training programs can create recurring revenue opportunities. Terumo BCT received 2025 approvals for additional therapeutic apheresis indications in 14 Latin American countries, demonstrating an active pathway for geographic expansion, contributing to the plasmapheresis machines market growth.

Apheresis technology providers and specialized hospitals can develop treatment solutions for critical-care conditions where therapeutic plasma exchange or related blood-purification approaches may support patient management. New clinical applications can generate revenue through machine procurement, procedure services, and specialized treatment protocols. Terumo BCT and Santersus began a 2025 collaboration to advance therapeutic apheresis technology for sepsis treatment, illustrating this emerging application avenue.

The plasma collection system segment accounted for a share of 61.5% in 2025, due to its widespread use in plasma collection procedures, established adoption across blood centers, and suitability for efficient plasma separation and processing.

The multi-component collection system segment is projected to register a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2026-2034, driven by its ability to collect multiple blood components from a single donation, improve collection efficiency, optimize donor utilization, and support component-based blood management.

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The centrifugation-based plasmapheresis segment accounted for a share of 58.7% in 2025, owing to its established use in plasma separation, efficient processing of blood components, and widespread adoption across plasma collection and therapeutic settings.

The membrane filtration-based plasmapheresis segment is projected to register a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period 2026-2034, fueled by its selective separation capabilities, efficient processing, and growing use in applications requiring controlled plasma component separation. The other segment also contributes to market development through alternative plasma separation technologies and specialized collection applications.

The plasma donation segment accounted for a share of 46.1% in 2025 and is projected to register a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2026-2034, supported by the established need for plasma collection for transfusion, plasma-derived therapies, and blood component management, along with the continued importance of regular plasma donations.

The extracorporeal therapy and other segments also contribute to market development through therapeutic plasma exchange, blood purification, and specialized clinical applications.

The hospitals and clinics segment accounted for a share of 39.4% in 2025, due to the extensive use of plasmapheresis systems for therapeutic procedures, plasma collection, patient treatment, and clinical care across hospital and outpatient settings.

The home care settings segment is projected to register a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period 2026-2034, driven by the growing adoption of home-based healthcare, greater access to portable therapeutic solutions, and the increasing need for convenient patient care. The blood donation centers, research institutes, and other segments also contribute to market development through plasma collection, clinical research, therapeutic applications, and specialized healthcare services.

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The North America plasmapheresis machines market accounted for the largest regional share of 38.6% in 2025. High plasma collection capacity, advanced blood-component processing infrastructure, and widespread use of plasma-derived therapies support the region's leading position.

The U.S. plasmapheresis machines market has a strong capacity outlook, with the FDA reporting in 2026 that U.S. collectors obtain more than 50 million liters of Source Plasma annually and supply over 70% of the global Source Plasma used for plasma therapeutics, while federal regulators are also addressing shortages of supplies and equipment needed for blood and plasma collection.

The Canada plasmapheresis machines market has room for additional collection capacity, as Health Canada states that domestic plasma donations remain insufficient to meet the country's requirements for plasma products and that Canada continues to rely heavily on U.S.-sourced plasma, creating a long-term need to strengthen local plasma-collection infrastructure.

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The Asia Pacific plasmapheresis machines market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period 2026–2034, showcasing the fastest-growing regional market. Broader access to plasma therapies, expansion of blood-component collection facilities, and investments in advanced transfusion services support the region's growth outlook.

The Japan plasmapheresis machines market is likely to see continued plasma-collection requirements as Japan's FY2026 blood-donation plan calls for 2.24 million liters of donated blood, including 300,000 liters through component collection, while the government is also emphasizing stable domestic supplies of plasma-derived products such as immunoglobulins. The China plasmapheresis machines market is gaining a stronger regulatory foundation as China's National Health Commission introduced revised 2026 blood-station technical operating procedures, effective July 2026, specifically to strengthen blood-station capacity and secure clinical blood supplies.

The South Korea plasmapheresis machines market is likely to benefit from regulatory measures aimed at strengthening plasma-derived product supply, with the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety proposing in 2026 to extend the permitted shelf life of plasma used to manufacture plasma-derived products to three years, alongside new standards for multiple-component plasma collection. The India plasmapheresis machines market is entering a more standardized operating environment as the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare proposed in 2026 to align blood-product testing requirements with international pharmacopoeial standards, potentially reducing unnecessary compliance requirements while maintaining safety controls for plasma used in fractionation.

The Europe plasmapheresis machines market accounted for a market share of 27.4% in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2026–2034. Demand for plasma-derived medicines, expanding plasma collection programs, and improvements in apheresis technology support continued market growth.

The U.K. plasmapheresis machines market has a strong capacity-expansion outlook, as the U.K. Department of Health and Social Care reported in 2026 that NHSBT's therapeutic apheresis services perform around 13,000 procedures annually and warned that demand is forecast to rise further because of new therapies and clinical protocols, creating a need for additional apheresis capacity and equipment. The Germany plasmapheresis machines market is likely to benefit from healthcare infrastructure modernization, with the German Federal Ministry of Health allocating up to EUR 50 billion over ten years through the Transformation Fund to finance structural changes in hospitals, alongside 2026 measures aimed at accelerating digital and innovative healthcare delivery.

The France plasmapheresis machines market is gaining a favorable procurement environment as the French government launched a 2026 France 2030 program with several million euros to accelerate the adoption of mature healthcare innovations through public hospitals, with three application waves planned over three years and projects requiring minimum budgets of EUR 150,000.

The plasmapheresis machines market is moderately concentrated, with medical device manufacturers, blood-processing technology companies, apheresis equipment specialists, and regional medical technology providers competing across plasma collection, therapeutic plasma exchange, and other extracorporeal applications. Terumo BCT Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Haemonetics Corporation, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., and B. Braun Melsungen AG are among the leading players in the global market, collectively accounting for an estimated 60–65% of the global plasmapheresis machines market share.

Established players compete primarily on clinical performance, device reliability, plasma yield, processing speed, safety, regulatory compliance, consumable compatibility, installed base, and technical support, while emerging players in the plasmapheresis machines market ecosystem compete through cost-efficient systems, compact designs, localized solutions, advanced automation, software integration, flexible configurations, and application-specific technologies. Competition is shaped by the ability to combine dependable equipment performance with efficient workflows, disposable-system compatibility, and responsive service capabilities.

Baxter International Inc. Charles River Laboratories Inc. Fresenius Medical Care Haemonetics Corporation Terumo BCT Inc. Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd. Nikkiso B Braun Melsungen AG Fenwal Nigale Biomedical Inc Kawasumi Laboratories Scinomed Shanghai Dahua Medical Apparatus Co., Ltd. Infomed SA

March 2026: Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies introduced the APAC Cell & Gene Therapy Ecosystem Blueprint, a collaborative framework designed to accelerate adoption of advanced apheresis and cell-processing technologies across Asia-Pacific, strengthening infrastructure for therapeutic plasma and cell collection workflows. February 2026: Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies announced that SunCoast Blood Centers became the first blood center in Florida and the ninth in the U.S. to deploy the FDA-cleared ReveosTM Automated Blood Processing System, expanding automation in blood and plasma processing operations. September 2025: CSL Plasma and Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies completed the nationwide rollout of the RikaTM Plasma Donation System across all CSL Plasma centers in the United States. The deployment expanded the use of next-generation automated plasma collection technology to improve donor experience and collection efficiency.