Bitcoin 'New Money' Inflows Nearly $5B As BTC Rally Pauses

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin 's latest bounce has been supported more by internal market rotation than by fresh outside capital, according to on-chain research cited in Glassnode's“The Week Onchain” newsletter. The distinction matters for traders and long-term investors because rallies driven mainly by existing holders can stall quickly when newer buyers start taking profits.

Glassnode data shows“new money” inflows into Bitcoin totaling about $4.9 billion over the 30 days to Oct. 5, while Bitcoin's realized cap-an on-chain measure that reflects the value of coins at the price they last moved-rose by $12.8 billion during the same window. That gap suggests that much of the upside came from coins changing hands at higher prices among participants already holding Bitcoin.

Glassnode estimates“new money” inflows reached $4.9 billion in the 30 days to Oct. 5, versus a $12.8 billion increase in Bitcoin's realized cap. Glassnode attributes existing investors' activity to roughly three-fifths of the realized cap growth in that period. When Bitcoin traded above $85,000, profit-taking by short-term holders accounted for more than 80% of the coins sent to exchanges. Glassnode warns that without stronger inflows, upward moves depend heavily on existing holders absorbing selling pressure at higher levels.

Key takeawaysRealized cap rose faster than“new money” inflows

In its latest edition of The Week Onchain, Glassnode highlighted a mismatch between measured inflows of fresh capital and the pace at which Bitcoin's realized cap expanded.

Glassnode defines“new money” as a combination of spot purchases and other inflow channels, including purchases by corporate treasuries, growth in stablecoins, and inflows into US spot Bitcoin ETFs. Over the 30 days to Oct. 5, these streams added up to roughly $4.9 billion.

Yet Bitcoin's realized cap increased by $12.8 billion in the same period. In Glassnode's framing,“new money” therefore covered less than two-fifths of the realized cap rise. The remainder, the research argues, came from trading behavior within the existing holder base-coins moving to new owners at higher prices rather than net new participants pushing the market higher.

This“source of strength” question has been recurring around the post-ETF environment. Glassnode notes that the divergence between inflows and realized cap growth has appeared since the ETFs launched in January 2024. It also points out that the rally phases seen in 2024 and 2025 had a similar mix, but with“far larger inflows.” In other words, the market's current composition looks more reliant on holder-to-holder repricing than on consistently expanding demand from outside flows.

Why the investor mix affects whether the rally holds

For investors, the difference between“new money” and realized cap growth is more than academic. Realized cap is sensitive to where and when coins last moved, so sustained increases can reflect ongoing willingness among holders to transact at higher price levels. But when realized cap gains outpace fresh inflows, the durability of a rally can become more dependent on the behavior of existing holders-especially if price rises encourage profit-taking.

Glassnode's analysis implicitly frames a risk: if incoming demand remains modest, upward momentum may struggle to accelerate on its own. Instead, it can hinge on whether holders continue to transact at increasingly higher prices without becoming overwhelmed by sell pressure.

The next question for market participants, therefore, is not only whether Bitcoin can push higher, but whether“new money” inflows strengthen enough to support continued re-rating rather than just redistributing already-owned supply.

Short-term holder profit-taking intensifies above $85,000

Alongside the inflow-versus-realized-cap divergence, Glassnode also flagged a notable shift in behavior among short-term holders (STHs). These are typically investors holding Bitcoin for a limited time window and are often more reactive to volatility.

The research pointed to increased profit-taking over the weekend when Bitcoin posted its first weekly close above $85,000 since January. Glassnode reported that of the coins sent to exchanges that day, about 86% came from short-term holders-defined in the analysis as those holding for less than 155 days-moving coins at a profit. That share, Glassnode said, was the highest in the past year, compared with a typical level under two-fifths.

This matters because the exchange inflow channel can signal potential selling pressure. If more recently acquired coins flow to exchanges during upward moves, market depth may thin near key resistance levels and price can become more prone to pullbacks-even when broader sentiment is supportive.

“Overhead liquidity” and a familiar ceiling near $87,000

Glassnode's on-chain observations align with continued price struggles near the upper end of the recent range. Since Sept. 21, Bitcoin has attempted to rise beyond $87,000 four times, with each attempt stalling as buyers encountered thicker ask liquidity on exchange order books, according to the market context referenced by Cointelegraph earlier in the week.

At the time of writing in the sourced report, BTC /USD was around $83,000, down about 1% month-to-date, after circling the $83,000 area. While exchange order-book dynamics are not the same as on-chain realized metrics, both strands point to a market where rallies meet persistent sell interest at higher levels.

Glassnode also described the short-term holder cost basis as still below the current price. As of Oct. 7, STH realized price was around $78,250 per CryptoQuant data. That means the STH cohort remained in net profit-providing a clear incentive to take gains if price action remains choppy or resistance holds.

Looking ahead, investors will likely watch whether“new money” inflows expand enough to absorb STH-led selling and whether realized cap continues rising without a corresponding increase in exchange inflows from profit-taking cohorts. If inflows remain modest while short-term holders keep distributing gains, Bitcoin's upside may remain more fragile than the headline price suggests.

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