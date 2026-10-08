On October 8, the First Japan-Zambia Policy Dialogue was held in Tokyo. The representative of the Japanese side was Ms. TAKAHASHI Misako, Director-General for African Affairs Department, and the Zambian side was represented by Ms. Etambuyu Gundersen, Permanent Secretary for International Relations and Cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Zambia.

In this dialogue, the Japanese side explained Japan's Updated“Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) and Japan's diplomacy toward Africa. The two sides exchanged views on the further development of bilateral relations including economic relations such as in the field of mineral resources, as well as development cooperation, and cultural exchanges while referencing the Japan-Zambia Investment Agreement, which entered into force on July 30 this year, and mutually beneficial economic development through investment in Zambia by Japanese companies. Furthermore, during the discussion on development cooperation, the Zambian side repeatedly expressed its gratitude for Japan's past assistance, including the Nacala Corridor.In addition, they exchanged opinions on regional affairs, such as peace and stability in Africa, Japan-SADC (Southern African Development Community) relations, and the situation in the Indo-Pacific, as well as various challenges facing the international community, including United Nations Security Council reform. They confirmed their intention to continue strengthening cooperation, including through coordination in the international fora.​ Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.