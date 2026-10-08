India-EU Green Shipping Corridor: Why India Could Become A Major Fuel Exporter

MENAFN - Live Mint) India has the potential to emerge as a major exporter of green fuels as it works with European partners to develop a green shipping corridor linking India with Europe, industry leaders said on Wednesday at Sagarmanthan: The Great Oceans Dialogue 2026 in New Delhi.

Speaking during a session on the India-EU Green Shipping Corridor: Innovation, Action and Scale, industry executives said India's renewable energy potential, growing green-fuel ecosystem and expanding port infrastructure could position the country as a key supplier for the global shipping industry's transition to cleaner fuels.

BC Tripathi, Vice Chairman of AM Green, said green fuels produced in India should be exported directly rather than routed through established hubs such as Singapore and Hong Kong.

“If green fuels are produced in India, why should they be shipped around Singapore or Hong Kong? Now that fuel is being produced in India, why should we not export it directly from India?”

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Tripathi said the India-EU initiative was significant because it was moving beyond discussions on green shipping corridors towards actual implementation, with data and insights emerging from the process.

India eyes green-fuel export opportunity

Sudhir Pathak, CTO of Hero Future Energies, said the coalition should help position India as an exporter of green fuels while reducing dependence on imported energy for shipping.

“We want to shape this coalition so that India becomes the next exporter of green fuels and we are able to deliver shipping with our own fuel, becoming totally independent.”

Pathak said India could leverage its abundant solar resources and its expertise in converting intermittent renewable power into controlled, round-the-clock energy.

The push comes as the global shippin industry faces increasing pressure to reduce emissions.

Anupam Sawhney of Sembcorp India said shipping accounts for almost 3% of global greenhouse gas emissions and that stronger regulations would create demand for scalable supplies of green fuels.

“India is in a leading and unique position to support the transition to green shipping,” Sawhney said, pointing to the country's ability to scale renewable energy at competitive costs.

The proposed corridor aims to assess the feasibility of an India-Europe green hydrogen and green shipping corridor, potentially creating a supply chain connecting Indian green-fuel producers with European shipping demand.

Green ammonia emerges as key fuel

Rajeev Goyal of EXMAR said India has the potential to develop green ammonia and has already demonstrated its ability to transport and burn ammonia.

“When the manufacturers and the ports are ready, we are ready to ship.”

Goyal said the company believes the shipping industry will increasingly move towards green fuels and that EXMAR is prepared to support that transition.

But industry executives also stressed that producing green fuel alone will not be enough. Ports will need dedicated infrastructure for storing, handling and exporting these fuels.

Sudhish Pandey of Aegis Vopak said storage infrastructure at ports would be an“integral and critical” part of the ecosystem.

The company wants to explore shared port infrastructure for the storage, export and movement of green energy and green fuels, he said.

Ports and shipping industry need to move faster

Capt. Suraj Sundaresan of Eastern Pacific Shipping said the shipping industry shares the objective of accelerating the transition towards lower-carbon fuels.

“We need to be as fast as possible off the ground to reduce emissions and move into the low-carbon sector,” he said.

The emerging India-EU green shipping corridor, therefore, involves more than developing alternative fuels.