City Mayor Inaugurates 3-Day Chittagong Travel Mart In Chattogram

Organised by The Bangladesh Monitor, the country's leading travel and tourism publication, the three-day fair titled Chuti Bay – Chittagong Travel Mart 2026 is sponsored by Chuti Bay, a leading hospitality investment company.

Dr. Shahadat Hossain, Mayor of Chattogram City Corporation, visits stalls at the three-day international tourism fair, Chittagong Travel Mart 2026, which began today at The Peninsula Chittagong.

In his speech as Chief Guest, the Mayor outlined his vision of developing Chattogram as both a vibrant commercial hub and an eco-friendly tourism city. He stressed the need for a city government and an international airport to support and implement this vision.

He elaborated on a range of planned initiatives, including the establishment of a city centre and a separate tourism city on 600 acres of land; development of cycle tracks; creation of green and colourful landscaped street islands; restoration of canals; development of playgrounds and other public recreational spaces; and designated arrangements for street hawkers to create a more organised and pedestrian-friendly urban environment.

Visitors at the fair



Kazi Wahidul Alam, Editor of The Bangladesh Monitor; Md. Tarek Mahmud, Chairman and Md Mizanur Rahman, Managing Director of Chuti Group; Md. Kamrul Islam, GM, Public Relations, US- Bangla Airlines; and Syed Mustafa Tahseen Arshad, Director of The Peninsula Chittagong, also spoke at the event.

The current edition of the travel mart brings together 28 participants, including airlines, travel agencies, tour operators, hotels and resorts, hospitality investment business companies, hospitals and medical referral centres, as well as other key stakeholders from the domestic and international travel and tourism industry, under one roof.

The travel mart is attracting a large number of visitors and tourism professionals, while providing a valuable platform for business networking, knowledge exchange, collaboration and partnerships among participating organisations.

Participating organisations are offering attractive discounts and special deals on a wide range of products and services, including air tickets, hotel stays and tour packages. Medical specialists are also available at the fair to provide free medical consultations to interested visitors.

The travel mart will remain open to visitors from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm until Saturday, October 10, at the Dahlia Hall of The Peninsula Chittagong. Pre-registered visitors will have the opportunity to win air tickets through raffle draws held every evening.

US-Bangla Airlines is supporting the travel mart as the Airline Partner, while BuyTickets is the OTA Partner.

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