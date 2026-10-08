TCS Q2 Results Beat Estimates As AI Revenue Growth Offsets Weak IT Demand

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)- Tata Consultancy Services reported better than expected September quarter revenue on Thursday, as growing demand for artificial intelligence services and stronger banking sector business helped India's largest IT services company navigate a challenging technology spending environment.

TCS reported consolidated revenue of 731.88 billion rupees ($7.57 billion) for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, up 11.2% from a year earlier. The result narrowly exceeded the 731.48 billion rupee average analyst estimate compiled by LSEG. Net profit increased 15% year over year to 138.84 billion rupees, also slightly ahead of analyst expectations.

The results make TCS the first major Indian IT company to report September quarter earnings, providing investors with an early indication of how the sector is coping with weaker discretionary technology spending and the rapid adoption of AI.

AI revenue becomes an increasingly important growth driver

TCS's annualized artificial intelligence revenue increased to $3.1 billion during the September quarter from $2.6 billion in the previous quarter. The growth highlights how India's major IT services companies are increasingly relying on AI related projects to offset pressure on traditional technology services.

The shift is particularly important because artificial intelligence is creating both opportunities and risks for the IT services industry. Companies are investing heavily in AI transformation, but automation can also reduce the amount of human labor required for some software development and technology services.

TCS and its competitors are therefore attempting to reposition their businesses around AI implementation, cloud services, data management and other higher value technology work.

Deal wins remain closely watched

TCS reported total deal wins of $9.6 billion for the quarter, compared with $9.5 billion in the previous quarter and $10 billion during the same period last year. The relatively stable deal pipeline suggests that large enterprise technology spending remains resilient even as some clients delay discretionary projects.

For investors, management commentary on deal conversion, client spending and AI demand will be particularly important as the Indian IT earnings season continues.

The broader sector has faced significant pressure in 2026 as investors have questioned the sustainability of traditional IT services models in an AI driven environment. TCS's results could therefore provide an important benchmark for companies including Infosys, HCLTech, Wipro and Tech Mahindra, which will report their results in the coming weeks.

The results also arrive against a difficult macroeconomic backdrop. Higher global borrowing costs and uncertainty around corporate technology budgets have encouraged companies to focus more closely on the return generated by technology investments.

For TCS, the combination of rising AI revenue, stable deal wins and stronger quarterly profit provides a constructive starting point for the Indian IT earnings season. Investors will now focus on whether the company can sustain AI driven growth while protecting margins as clients increasingly demand productivity gains from their technology spending.