Fast Retailing Profit Surges 32% As Uniqlo Growth Shifts Toward Western Markets

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Fast Retailing, the Japanese owner of Uniqlo, reported a 32% increase in annual operating profit, marking its fifth consecutive record year as strong growth in North America and Europe helped offset pressure from currency movements and weaker conditions in its traditional Asian markets.

The company reported operating profit of 743.13 billion yen for the 12 months ended Aug. 31, compared with 564.3 billion yen a year earlier. The result exceeded both Fast Retailing's own forecast of 730 billion yen and the 726.45 billion yen average estimate from analysts surveyed by LSEG. The company expects operating profit to rise further to 830 billion yen for the fiscal year ending August 2027.

Western markets become a larger growth engine

One of the most important developments for Fast Retailing is the changing geographic mix of its business. Combined revenue from North America and Europe reached 877.6 billion yen, surpassing the 724 billion yen generated across Greater China. This marks the first time Western markets have overtaken China as Fast Retailing's largest overseas revenue base.

The shift highlights Uniqlo's broader international expansion strategy. The company has been opening stores across the United States and Europe while also targeting additional growth in Southeast Asia. Fast Retailing has increasingly relied on its global store network and product range to reduce its dependence on individual markets.

The company is also targeting further expansion in its Western businesses, with North America and Europe becoming increasingly important to its long-term growth strategy. Fast Retailing's global positioning puts it in direct competition with major international apparel groups such as Inditex and H&M.

Currency pressure remains a key risk

Despite the strong results, Fast Retailing continues to face challenges from foreign exchange movements. The weak yen has increased the cost of imported merchandise in Japan, creating pressure that could require higher domestic prices.

The company expects its strong international performance to continue, with revenue forecast to increase 12% to 4.45 trillion yen in the next fiscal year. Net profit is projected to reach 560 billion yen.

For investors, Fast Retailing's results point to a broader transformation in the company's earnings profile. Continued expansion in North America and Europe could provide a stronger growth base, while currency volatility and the performance of its China business remain important factors to watch.

The latest results also reinforce the growing importance of global diversification for consumer companies as changing demand patterns reshape the international retail market.