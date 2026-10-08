Oil Surges Above $104 As Hormuz Disruptions Raise Inflation Risks For Global Markets

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Oil prices jumped sharply on Thursday as escalating attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz raised fresh concerns about global crude supplies, adding another source of inflation pressure for investors already dealing with elevated bond yields. Brent crude rose more than 4% to above $104 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude climbed above $91.50.

The move in oil comes as traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has fallen to its lowest level in more than two months. The strategic waterway is a major route for global energy shipments, making any prolonged disruption a significant risk for oil markets and economies that depend heavily on imported fuel.

Energy supply risk returns to focus

The latest increase in crude prices reflects a combination of geopolitical and supply concerns. A tanker near Qatar was struck by multiple projectiles, while attacks elsewhere in the region have increased uncertainty around commercial shipping.

For oil investors, the key question is whether disruptions remain temporary or begin to materially restrict exports. A sustained reduction in shipments through Hormuz could keep crude prices elevated and increase the risk premium attached to energy markets.

Higher oil prices also create challenges for companies outside the energy sector. Airlines, logistics operators, manufacturers and other fuel intensive businesses could face higher operating costs if crude remains above $100 for an extended period.

Higher oil complicates the rate outlook

The oil rally arrives at an especially sensitive point for global markets. U.S. Treasury yields have already moved sharply higher, with the 30 year yield recently reaching its highest level in 24 years. Rising energy prices could add to inflation expectations and make it more difficult for central banks to ease monetary policy.

That combination creates a difficult environment for equity investors. Higher yields can pressure stock valuations by increasing the discount rate applied to future earnings, while higher energy costs can reduce corporate margins.

European and Asian markets were already under pressure on Thursday as investors responded to the combination of higher oil prices and elevated bond yields. Gulf markets also declined as attacks on tankers intensified. Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi and Dubai indexes all moved lower, highlighting the immediate sensitivity of regional equities to developments around the shipping route.

Markets face a wider inflation test

The next phase of the oil rally will depend heavily on developments in the Middle East and the ability of producers and shipping operators to maintain supply flows.

For investors, crude prices have once again become a key market variable. If Brent remains above $100, attention could shift toward inflation forecasts, central bank policy and the earnings impact of higher energy costs.

The combination of expensive oil, elevated Treasury yields and geopolitical uncertainty could therefore remain a significant headwind for global stocks as markets move deeper into the fourth quarter.