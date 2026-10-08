MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) RETRANSMISSION: The Precision Peptide Company Orders 20,000 Thymosin Alpha-1 Patches for Commercial Launch Initial U.S. production run moves the Company's second transdermal peptide product from successful testing toward direct-to-consumer and wholesale availability

October 08, 2026 8:00 AM EDT | Source: The Precision Peptide Company Inc.

Highlights

Order placed for 20,000 units of the Company's needle-free Thymosin Alpha-1 transdermal patch in preparation for commercial release TA1 is a naturally occurring peptide studied for its immune-modulating properties, historically delivered by injection1 The Company believes it could be among the first to market with a Thymosin Alpha-1 transdermal patch. Second product to move from the Company's transdermal development pipeline into commercial production Each patch is formulated to deliver 2 mg of TA1, consistent with the results reported in the Company's September 8, 2026 news release 100% manufactured and tested in the United States

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2026) - The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) (the "Company" or "BPC"), a publicly traded wellness company focused on advanced peptide formulations and delivery systems, today announces that it has placed an order for 20,000 units of its Thymosin Alpha-1 (" TA1 ") transdermal patch (the " Patch "). The order is intended to support the Patch's planned commercial release and represents the Company's initial commercial production run of the product. Each Patch is formulated to deliver 2 mg of TA1.

The order follows the Company's September 8, 2026 news release, "The Precision Peptide Company Advances Thymosin Alpha-1 Patch into Formal U.S. Testing," regarding the development of its Thymosin Alpha-1 transdermal patch. The order is for patches formulated with a 2 mg dose of Thymosin Alpha-1.

TA1 is a naturally occurring peptide present in the thymus that has been studied for its immune-modulating properties.1 In the clinical studies included in a 2025 systematic review and meta-analysis, TA1 was administered by subcutaneous injection.1 That study did not evaluate the Company's patch, which remains under development and testing. The Patch is designed as a wearable wellness product that applies directly to the skin, with no injections, no reconstitution and no user-administered dose measurement.

The Patch is the second product to advance through the Company's transdermal development pathway into commercial production, following the BPC-157 patch. Based on its review of currently available products, the Company believes it could be among the first to market with a TA1 transdermal patch.

The full production run will be manufactured and tested in the United States through the Company's U.S.-based product infrastructure. The Company expects to receive the finished production run in January 2027, with an initial commercial release to follow, subject to receipt and final quality review.

Pratap Sandhu, CEO of The Precision Peptide Company, commented:

"We have placed an order for 20,000 TA1 transdermal patches. This is the second time we have advanced a peptide patch from testing into a commercial production order, and it confirms our development model is repeatable. The needle has been the biggest barrier to Thymosin Alpha-1, and this order moves a needle-free format toward market. Our focus now is completing production and preparing for launch."

Sources

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About The Precision Peptide Company

The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) is a publicly traded wellness company building a next-generation platform for high-quality peptide formulations. By combining scientific formulation and innovative delivery technologies, the Company creates products at the intersection of biotechnology and scalable consumer wellness. Products are manufactured in an approved U.S. facility and distributed across North America.

For more information, visit:

Company Contact

Pratap Sandhu CEO, Corporate Secretary and Director

...

+1 (604) 765-8069

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the planned commercial release of the Company's Thymosin Alpha-1 transdermal patch, anticipated timing for production, and the Company's broader product development and commercialization plans.

The forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are based on assumptions management considers reasonable, including assumptions regarding manufacturing and testing proceeding as planned, timely delivery of the production, market demand for the Company's products, and the Company's ability to commercialize and distribute its products. Actual results may differ materially. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Risk factors include, but are not limited to, regulatory change, supply chain disruption, competition, reliance on third-party manufacturing and fulfilment, delays in production or delivery, product quality or performance issues, and consumer demand. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at .

The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law. This release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities and is not personalized investment advice.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







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Source: The Precision Peptide Company Inc.