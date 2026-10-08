One Dead In Apartment Building Collapse In Istanbul - Authorities

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Oct 8 (NNN-Sputnik/RIA Novosti) -- At least one person died on Thursday after an apartment building partially collapsed in the Turkish city of Istanbul, provincial authorities said, Sputnik/RIA Novosti reported.

"Ten people were rescued. The search continues for three others. Rescuers recovered the body of one victim from under the rubble of the collapsed house," the statement said.

Three floors of the 39-year-old seven-storey building collapsed early on Thursday in the district of Maltepe. Earlier reports put the number of those rescued at eight.

Earlier, mayor of Maltepe Municipality said that two of the building's floors had been built illegally.

--NNN-SPUTNIK/RIA NOVOSTI