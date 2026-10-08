Confidence Among ASEAN Countries In Digital Area Grows Alexander Alimov

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

MOSCOW, Oct 8 (NNN-Sputnik/RIA Novosti) -- Confidence among ASEAN member countries in the digital area continues to grow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Alimov said on Thursday at a Russia-ASEAN Dialogue meeting held during the 2nd Global Digital Forum, reported Sputnik/RIA Novosti.

“Today's meeting is being held at a high level for the first time, which shows that confidence in the digital area among our countries is growing. It is founded on common approaches to observing the principle of sovereign equality of countries, non-interference in internal affairs and overcoming the digital divide,” Alimov said.

The senior official noted that this is exactly what ASEAN leaders agreed upon at the Russia-ASEAN summit in Kazan in June.

“On the basis of these agreements, we will steadfastly strengthen our cooperation in the digital area,” Alimov concluded.

The Global Digital Forum is being held in Moscow from Oct 8 to 10.

--NNN-SPUTNIK/RIA NOVOSTI