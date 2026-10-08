Nelya Koteyko

Professor of Language and Communication, Queen Mary University of London

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My research examines how language and media shape public understandings of health, science and social difference, with particular interests in digital identity, illness narratives and autism.

I lead the Wellcome Trust-funded Autism in Affinity Spaces project. The project examines how autistic young people use online groups organised around shared interests, from art and comics to gaming and cosplay, during the transition to adulthood. It asks what these settings reveal about autistic communication preferences and social relationships, and how interest-based groups can be made more inclusive. The research is participatory: autistic young people help shape its questions, methods and outputs.

I previously led the ESRC-funded Autistic Adults Online project, a collaboration between autistic people, linguists and digital-design researchers. It examined autistic experiences of social media and developed practical recommendations for more inclusive digital environments.

–present Professor of Language and Communication, Queen Mary University of London

Experience