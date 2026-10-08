Laura Jansen

Associate Professor in Classics & Comparative Literature, University of Bristol

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

I am Associate Professor (Reader) of Classics and Comparative Literature at the University of Bristol, Director of the Institute of Greece, Rome and the Classical Tradition (IGRCT), and General Editor of the Bloomsbury monograph series Classical Receptions in Twentieth-Century Writing.

My research spans ancient Greek and Latin language, literature, and philosophy, alongside twentieth- and twenty-first-century experimental writing, particularly from Argentina, Canada, France, Greece, Italy, the United States, and Uruguay. Working from comparative and interdisciplinary perspectives, I explore the intersections between classical antiquity and modern literary cultures, tracing how ancient texts, ideas, and modes of thought continue to shape contemporary writing and intellectual life.

I am the author of Borges' Classics: Global Encounters with the Graeco-Roman World (Cambridge, 2018, funded by the Leverhulme Trust), and volume editor of Chimeric Ecologies: The Poetry of Phoebe Giannisi (Greek/ Modern Intersections, Michigan UP, submitted/in press), Susan Sontag's Tangential Classics (OUP, 2025), Anne Carson's Euripides (Classical Antiquity 42:2, 2023), Anne Carson/ Antiquity (Bloomsbury, 2022) and The Roman Paratext: Frame, Texts, Readers (Cambridge, 2014). I have also written a critical introduction to Anne Carson's translation of Sophokles. Antigone, published in Bloomsbury's Modern Classics series (2026).

My forthcoming monograph, Anne Carson and Classics: The Indisciplinary Impulse (Cambridge University Press), examines Anne Carson's engagement with classical antiquity as an indisciplinary practice that reimagines the boundaries between scholarship, translation, criticism, and art. This project has been supported by a University Research Fellowship at Bristol and a Research Fellowship at Harvard University's Center for Hellenic Studies. I also have a forthcoming article on what I term 'ecopolyphonies, titled 'Cicada Sound Paths: Animal Voice and the Acoustic Ambient in Phoebe Giannisi's "Tettix"' (February 2027, Modern Philology, Vol. 124: 3).

–present Associate Professor in Classics & Comparative Literature, University of Bristol

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