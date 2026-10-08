South Korea Recalls Ambassador To Ukraine Amid Diplomatic Dispute

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

South Korea has decided to recall its ambassador to Ukraine, Park Kichang.

"The government hopes for a peaceful resolution of a number of outstanding issues between the two countries and will continue consultations with the Ukrainian side toward this end," the country's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The dispute between Ukraine and South Korea emerged following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address to the UN General Assembly on September 23.

At the time, Zelenskyy said Ukraine had handed over to Seoul two North Korean soldiers captured by Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region in January 2025.

It was noted that South Korea had expected the information about the transfer to remain confidential. President Lee Jae-myung accused Ukraine of disclosing the information and said that the confidentiality was intended to protect the prisoners and their families, who remain in North Korea.

On October 7, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said the disagreement with South Korea stemmed from differing interpretations of confidentiality arrangements concerning the transfer of the two North Korean prisoners of war.

According to Tykhyi, the two sides had agreed in advance on the details of the transfer and began holding private negotiations through closed channels after the dispute emerged.

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