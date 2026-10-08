Ukrainian Forces Strike Gazprom Oil Refinery In Bashkortostan

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this on Facebook.

A fire broke out at the facility.

Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat is one of the largest oil refining and petrochemical complexes in the Russian Federation. The facility has the capacity to process up to 10 million tonnes of hydrocarbon feedstock annually and produces motor gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, bitumen, polyethylene and other oil refining and petrochemical products.

The facility is involved in meeting the needs of the Russian Armed Forces, the General Staff said.

Russian army used nearly 3,500 jet-powered drones against Ukraine in September – Air Force

As previously reported, the Russian petrochemical complex Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat in the Urals suspended operations following a Ukrainian drone attack.

On July 14, drones attacked the Afipsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai and Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat in Bashkortostan, one of Russia's largest oil refining and petrochemical complexes.

Overnight on October 8, drones struck an oil refinery in Bashkortostan and a data center belonging to Yandex, Russia's most popular mapping service, in the Ryazan region.