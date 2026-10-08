Rubio Says He Currently Sees No Prospects For Ending Russia-Ukraine War Through Talks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Rubio said this in an interview with the Greek newspaper Kathimerini.

"Well, unfortunately, it seems to be going into its fifth year, which was never the original plan. I don't think that was Putin's plan for this war, so it hasn't gone the way he planned it. And I think what it is now, unfortunately, is a strategic stalemate, which is a dangerous thing. Strategic stalemates are only broken in one of two ways: a) through a negotiated settlement, or b) through escalation by one side or both that ends up spreading beyond the confines of the original conflict. Right now, there don't seem to be prospects of a negotiated settlement," Rubio said.

According to him, Washington is ready to play a constructive role if an opportunity for a diplomatic solution emerges.

"We are prepared to play whatever role we can in making that happen. And we have tried in the past, but so far it's been elusive. The Russians have defined victory as the totality of Donetsk; they've repeatedly stated that as their goal and they continue to state that as their goal. And that's a condition that, for Ukraine, is simply unacceptable," he said.

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The United States is also closely monitoring the risks of escalation with great concern.

"Just yesterday, some ships were attacked in the Black Sea through a coordinated drone attack. We're worried about a sabotage operation in a neighboring country that can spiral out of control," Rubio said.

He added that there are clear indications that Russia will use the upcoming winter as something they want to use to destroy what remains of the electric grid in Ukraine and force them into capitulation. Meanwhile, Ukraine has grown more effective in its ability to conduct long-range strikes deep into Russia.

"So, we share the same concern. The whole world is going about this thing like something that could escalate and perhaps become a broader conflict. So, we stand prepared to facilitate and continue to explore any opportunity for a negotiated settlement. We think it would be good for Russia and Ukraine, but so far, it's proving elusive," Rubio said.

Photo: Official State Department