Dragone: Ukraine Has Received $10B Worth Of U.S. Weapons Through PURL

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, Chair of the NATO Military Committee, said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"The PURL mechanism is working. It is the quickest one, I think. It started in July last year, and now it is running very well, in speed. Ukraine gets what it needs, based on its requests and its priorities, and in the quickest way," he said.

Dragone stressed that this is not the only mechanism. Overall, the Alliance provided Ukraine with $70 billion in 2026 and has pledged another $70 billion in assistance for 2027.

"They [Ukraine's partners] are motivated. We think they are going to succeed. And this way, with your action on the battlefield – I say again, the deep strikes – and also with the fact that Ukraine has been able to stop the front line, there is no gain in territory," the admiral added.

Weapons deliveries to Ukraine under PURL continue uninterrupted -- Rutte

On October 6, a delegation from the NATO Military Committee, led by its chair, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, visited Kyiv for talks with the leadership of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the battlefield situation and further support for Ukraine.