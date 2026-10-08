Death Toll From Russian Strike On Two Buses In Kramatorsk Rises To 33, 18 Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"As of now [12:36 Kyiv time], the number of people killed in the morning attack on passenger buses has risen to 30. Eighteen people were injured," the prosecutor's office said in an updated statement.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service later reported that 33 people had been killed and another 18 injured in the Russian strike.

The strike sparked fires in two passenger buses and in an open area.

Rescuers provided assistance to the injured and extinguished the fires.

Unexploded warhead of Russian missile found near Pryluky

Three people were killed in the village of Bilenke, part of the Kramatorsk urban community, as a result of the strike. Rescuers recovered one of the victims from the rubble of a private house.

At around 10:00 on October 8, Russian forces struck Kramatorsk with a UMPB D-30 SN guided bomb. The munition hit a street where two passenger buses were traveling at the time. At that point, 12 people had been reported killed and 14 injured.

Photos: Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office