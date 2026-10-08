Royal Decrees Appoint Fayez As Senate President, Khayyat As Member
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - A Royal Decree was issued appointing Faisal Fayez as President of the Senate, effective 25 October 2026, according to a Royal Court statement.
A Royal Decree was also issued appointing Yasseen Khayyat as a member of the Senate, effective 8 October 2026.
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