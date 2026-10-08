PM Directs Health, Interior Ministries To 'Strictly' Ban Hookahs In Public Amenities
Amman, Oct. 8 (Petra) – Prime Minister Dr. Jafar Hassan has directed the Ministries of Health and Interior to "strictly" enforce the ban on bringing hookahs into parks and public facilities.
As for its goals, this directive aims to ensure the safety of citizens and visitors to these locations and uphold their right to enjoy recreational spaces nationwide.
The move also seeks to preserve the "aesthetic and civilized" appearance of Jordan's parks and public facilities.
//Petra// AG
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