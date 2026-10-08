German Jordanian University Advances 42 Places In Greenmetric 2026

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Madaba, Oct. 8 (Petra) -- German Jordanian University (GJU) climbed 42 places to 403rd worldwide in the 2026 UI GreenMetric World University Rankings, up from 445th last year, the university said in a statement Thursday.

The GJU also ranked 231st in Asia.

As for its scope, the ranking covered 2,016 universities and educational institutions from 110 countries.

It assesses sustainability by measuring efforts to develop sustainable campuses and integrate sustainability into education, research and institutional practices.

Since its first participation in 2023, the university has moved up from 1,011th that year to 572nd in 2024, 445th in 2025 and 403rd in 2026, which is a gain of 608 places in four years, with its total score up 3,885 points.

Commenting on the achievement, GJU President Ala'aldeen Halhouli said the progress reflects the university's "commitment to embedding sustainability in all areas of its work." UI GreenMetric uses six categories: Infrastructure, energy and climate change, waste management, water, transportation, and education and research, which give a "comprehensive" assessment of the aspects of campus sustainability.

//Petra// NQ