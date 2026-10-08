Jordan Reviews Design For 52-Km King Abdullah Canal Rehabilitation Project

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Northern Jordan Valley, Oct. 8 (Petra) – The Jordan Valley Authority (JVA) on Thursday held a technical workshop to review detailed design criteria for a project to rehabilitate about 52 kilometers of the northern section of the King Abdullah Canal and reduce water losses.

The project, titled: "Climate Protection in the Water Sector: Water Loss Reduction of King Abdullah Canal," is funded by Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development through the KfW Development Bank.

Implemented by a consortium of consulting firms, planned works aim to reline sections of the canal and rehabilitate associated infrastructure to reduce leakage, improve the reliability of water conveyance, and strengthen the system's resilience to climate-related pressures.

In their discussions, representatives of the JVA, the German Development Bank, water user associations, and other stakeholders discussed design strategies, project findings, outstanding issues, and key elements of the detailed design.

JVA Secretary-General Hisham Hayseh said reducing water losses and optimizing the use of available water resources are "national priorities given Jordan's limited water supply." He said the project is intended not only to rehabilitate the canal but also to improve water-transfer reliability for agricultural and drinking-water needs.

Hayseh called for involving water user associations throughout the project, saying their operational experience could help identify practical technical solutions and improve implementation.

Director of Irrigation and Infrastructure Projects Jumana Duwairi said water losses from the King Abdullah Canal are linked "mainly" to leakage, deteriorating infrastructure, evaporation, illegal tapping, and unregulated use.

The project forms part of broader efforts to reduce water losses, rehabilitate water infrastructure, and improve the efficiency of available water resources.

//Petra// AO